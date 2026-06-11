Mateus Fernandes: Fresh details emerge on Man United’s imminent opening bid



The value of Manchester United’s imminent opening bid for Mateus Fernandes has come to light, as the club prepares to step up its efforts to sign him.

Key target

Heading into the summer window, bolstering the midfield is believed to be United’s top target. Already, United have wrapped up a deal with Atalanta for Ederson.

Ederson will officially complete the transfer after Brazil’s involvement in the World Cup in North America. He received a shock call-up last weekend after Flamengo star Wesley sustained an injury.

United are set to shift their attention towards other midfield targets, with Fernandes at the top of their list. Fernandes enjoyed a superb individual season despite West Ham being relegated from the Premier League. He was a sole bright spot for the Hammers, but even his heroics in the middle of the park were not enough to save them from dropping down to England’s second division.

But United are not alone in their interest in Fernandes. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that he is also wanted by new Real Madrid boss, Jose Mourinho. Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in Fernandes.

However, United are said to be his preferred destination. The biggest obstacle to getting a deal done is West Ham’s valuation of the Portugal international. Despite having a weak hand on the negotiating table, West Ham are demanding £80m to sanction Fernandes’ sale.

With West Ham in desperate need of generating funds, Fernandes stands out as arguably their biggest asset.

According to FootballTransfers, United are readying a bid for Fernandes, which will be tabled in the coming days.

Fernandes update

FootballTransfers claim, “Fernandes is expected to leave the club before the end of the summer window, amid significant transfer interest, and sources have informed FootballTransfers that Man Utd are planning on making a serious offer for the 21-year-old in the coming days.”

“We understand that Man Utd’s first bid for Fernandes is likely to be in the region of €75 million (£65m), although this is below West Ham’s current valuation of the player.”

Given that West Ham are now a Championship outfit, £65m represents more than fair value for Fernandes. The Irons’ best hope of securing £80m or close to that is a bidding war for their star man.

United certainly have some leverage here and it helps that Fernandes is in favour of a switch to Old Trafford.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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