Home » Portugal boss Roberto Martinez hails Bruno Fernandes for creating “historic memory”

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez hails Bruno Fernandes for creating “historic memory”

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Portugal national team boss Roberto Martinez has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes, branding the Manchester United captain “incredible.”

World Cup hopes

Though United legend Cristiano Ronaldo remains the figurehead of the Portugal team, his waning strength and age have opened the door for others to rise and at present, they don’t come any bigger than Fernandes.

Heading into the World Cup, Portugal are one of the favourites to go all the way and Fernandes will be crucial to their efforts.

He endured a superb 2025/26 season with United, helping the club to a third-placed finish and Champions League football after a two-year absence. He contributed nine goals and a record-breaking 21 assists, making him the undisputed Premier League assist king.

Fernandes earned both United’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year honours. He also claimed the Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year award, as well as the Premier League Player of the Season prize.

He is seen as the most likely nominee to bag the PFA Player of the Year ahead of the likes of Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes and Erling Haaland.

The creative lynchpin role Fernandes plays at United is set to be replicated with the national team, and manager Martinez is certainly not taking his midfielder’s attributes for granted.

Martinez waxes lyrical about Fernandes

The Selecao boss told The Athletic about Fernandes, “In the three years that I’ve been here in the national team, his consistency levels have been incredible.”

“Everything that he does in the final third has been of the highest level.”

“Now I’m delighted that he gets recognition, not just from the players, because that’s something that you can feel straight away in the PFA awards, but also from the writers and the Premier League in general.”

The 52-year-old coach added, “Obviously, breaking that record over one season to get 21 assists, knocking (off) Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry, that’s creating a historic memory.”

Fernandes and his countrymen kick off their World Cup quest on Wednesday, 17 June, when they face DR Congo.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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