Harry Amass set to audition for first-team role in pre-season



Apart from a midfield revamp, Manchester United also need to solve their left-back conundrum.

Luke Shaw may have started every Premier League game last season, but it would be a mistake to trust him next season given the Englishman’s disastrous injury record.

The Red Devils will no longer play one game a week now that they have qualified for the Champions League.

Shaw will struggle to deal with the added exertion, especially if he remains without backup. Tyrell Malacia has departed, and there are plans to refashion Patrick Dorgu as a winger.

Why United need a new left-back

Plans to recruit a new left-back have also hit a wall, with Newcastle refusing to allow Lewis Hall to leave, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also does not want to lose Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Outside the Premier League, the 20-time English league champions have lost out to Bayern Munich for Nathaniel Brown.

With the club running out of quality options, Sky Sports have revealed that Michael Carrick is looking to the academy to provide a solution.

Harry Amass, who impressed under former boss Ruben Amorim, was loaned out in two different spells, initially to Sheffield Wednesday and then to Norwich City.

Harry Amass enjoyed mixed loan spells

His first six months went according to plan, with the 19-year-old making 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and registering as many assists.

However, his spell at Carrow Road ended early due to injury. Carrick is nevertheless ready to take a chance on the young left-back.

He is likely to be included in the pre-season squad, after which a call on his future will be taken. Interestingly, the report adds that United are open to all outcomes regarding his future should he fail to impress the head coach.

“Young left-back Harry Amass could also play a role if he impresses in pre-season. Amass had a strong first-half of the season for Sheffield Wednesday before his season was cut short after picking up an injury at Norwich in January.

Harry Amass fighting for his United future

“He is expected to be with Manchester United’s first-team during pre-season having fully recovered and Sky Sports News understands that all options over the 19-year-old’s future are on the table.”

This effectively means the Carrington graduate could be moved on should he fail to impress. On the other hand, if he can catch the head coach’s eye, Shaw’s place might be in danger and INEOS could end up saving millions.

All eyes will be on United’s pre-season fixtures. Harry Amass could be effectively playing for his United future.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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