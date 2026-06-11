Desperate Man United take drastic action to push through Marcus Rashford exit



Manchester United have reportedly resorted to a drastic measure to offload Marcus Rashford as their desperation grows.

What is the situation

On Wednesday, it emerged that Barcelona will not exercise the buy-option to make Rashford’s signing permanent. The United forward spent the 2025/26 season out on loan at Barcelona. It was a productive stint, as he contributed 14 goals and as many assists.

Rashford’s contributions helped the Blaugrana retain the La Liga title. Despite this, Barcelona have backed out of making the transfer permanent.

It’s said that the Catalan giants are prepared to just pay £13m, which is half of what was initially agreed between the two sides. The other option is another loan deal. United have made it clear that there is no room for fresh discussions.

As it stands, therefore, Rashford will return to Old Trafford, and the cloud of uncertainty hanging over his future has never been thicker. In response to Barcelona’s call, Rashford removed all mentions of the club from his social media accounts.

United have little desire to reintegrate Rashford into their plans despite Ruben Amorim’s dismissal and Michael Carrick’s newfound status as permanent head coach. According to TEAMtalk, United’s desperation has seen them instruct intermediaries to find willing suitors for the player.

Rashford’s salary only worsens the situation. He is comfortably United’s highest earner, and at over £300,000 a week, his wages are set to rise even further thanks to United’s return to the Champions League.

Rashford latest

TEAMtalk claim that United have told intermediaries to actively explore potential moves for the Carrington academy graduate.

“Sources have told us that Man Utd are not enthusiastic about the prospect of Rashford returning to Old Trafford this summer and are working behind the scenes to identify clubs that could offer the England international a route away from Manchester.”

“TEAMtalk can reveal that intermediaries have been tasked with sounding out potential destinations across Europe, the Middle East and North America.”

“Importantly, Man Utd are not restricting the search. Sources have confirmed that no club would be ruled out if a suitable deal could be found, including Premier League rivals.”

TEAMtalk say that Arsenal and Chelsea have been sounded out about Rashford’s availability. Other European clubs that have been informed about the situation are Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

United have also made him available to MLS outfit Inter Miami and Saudi Pro League outfits. Nothing is advanced at this stage but things could accelerate when the window officially commences.

Barcelona are banking on the chaos surrounding Rashford to continue, which would strengthen their negotiating position and potentially force United to fold. Unsurprisingly, it’s understood that United are far from happy with this.

If Rashford delivers a solid World Cup campaign, he will emerge with his standing improved and virtually every club at his disposal.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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