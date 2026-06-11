Antonee Robinson: Why Man United are targeting Fulham defender

With four days until the summer window opens, Manchester United are already ramping up plans for a major overhaul of Michael Carrick’s squad – with reinforcements in midfield the most urgent priority.

Despite enjoying a resurgent campaign, INEOS decided against extending Casemiro‘s contract, and he is expected to complete a free transfer to Inter Miami. The plan was for Manuel Ugarte to succeed the Brazilian, but the 25-year-old has proven to be a disastrous signing since joining from Paris Saint-Germain for an initial £42.1 million and is set to be sold.

In the South American pair’s place, three new midfielders are expected to arrive at Old Trafford to join a unit that only has Kobbie Mainoo as a long-term option.

A £39 million deal has been struck for Atalanta’s box-to-box warrior Ederson, who received a late call-up by Brazil for the World Cup. The 26-year-old will finalise his switch next month, though he is not seen as a direct replacement for his compatriot, Casemiro.

Talks are ongoing for West Ham’s 21-year-old starlet Mateus Fernandes, while a move for Bournemouth’s maestro Alex Scott is being explored after the club pulled out of the race for Elliot Anderson. Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni remains an ambitious target.

Bolstering the Backline

While fixing the stalling engine room is the focus this summer, United are seeking to improve the depth available to Carrick ahead of a return to the Champions League next season. A new goalkeeper is wanted to back up Senne Lammens as both Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana will depart, while a more reliable striker than Joshua Zirkzee to help ease the burden on Benjamin Sesko is also on the agenda.

However, the most pressing concern outside of midfield is the left-hand side of the pitch, with enquiries having been made for full-backs and wingers, though the former is understood to be considered more important.

Patrick Dorgu’s reinvention as a flying winger under Carrick has left Luke Shaw as the only senior option in the squad. The 30-year-old Englishman enjoyed an injury-free campaign, starting every Premier League match. However, there is recognition he will be unable to replicate this next season as the workload increases to three games a week.

Lewis Hall is the leading candidate for INEOS, with sporting director Jason Wilcox said to be a huge fan of the Newcastle United technician. The Magpies want to keep the 21-year-old at St James’ Park, however, and will demand an exorbitant fee to let him leave Tyneside, particularly to a direct rival.

This has led to cheaper alternatives being considered, such as Antonee Robinson, Fulham’s flying full-back. The United States international, set to play a major role for the host country at the World Cup, possesses a potent pairing of speed, size and strength, with an outstanding delivery.

Sky Sports reveals United are monitoring the Milton Keynes-born defender as an option, though it is unclear whether a pursuit is viable as Marco Silva’s departure has left Craven Cottage in a state of uncertainty.

Final Thoughts

A difficult season marred by injury does not detract from Robinson’s ability on the ball, with 10 assists last year and seven the campaign before. His recent strike for the USA against Germany shows his quality.

Combined with his incredible athleticism, ranking as the fastest player in the Premier League last year, the 6’0 speedster would be an excellent addition at the Theatre of Dreams, save for one major issue – age. He turns 29 in August, putting him outside of INEOS’ preferred profile of 22-26, which makes it surprising United’s hierarchy are still willing to explore a deal.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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