Man United classic named Premier League match of the season

Manchester United returned with a bang this past season after the disappointment of 2024/25.

Recovery

Their season particularly sparked into life in January after Michael Carrick was appointed as interim manager.

The Englishman guided the side to third place and qualification for next season’s Champions League. He also oversaw some huge victories against rivals such as Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

United were also much more impressive in front of goal.

The Red Devils scored just 44 goals in the 2024/25 season but smashed in 69 this season just gone.

In fact, only champions Arsenal and Manchester City actually scored more in the league.

Match of the season

Whilst United were involved in some cracking games and outstanding goals this season, nothing sums it up like the Red Devils’ 3-2 away win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Premier League’s official website announced, “five-goal thriller at Emirates Stadium chosen by fans as top Premier League match of season.”

The site continued, “Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United has been voted as the best match of the 2025/26 Premier League season. It received a whopping 50 per cent of votes from fans, beating Man Utd 4-4 AFC Bournemouth, Fulham 4-5 Manchester City, and nine other standout matches shortlisted.”

The game was only Carrick’s second in charge but proved to be vital for setting the tone of his tenure at the club.

United fell behind when Lisandro Martinez deflected in an own goal. Just before half-time, though, the away side equalised when Bryan Mbeumo capitalised on a mistake and beat David Raya.

Patrick Dorgu scored an absolute stunner from range to put the visitors ahead.

United were pegged back, though, in the final ten minutes when Mikel Merino scrambled in a classic Gunners’ corner kick.

Finally, the Red Devils landed the final blow when Brazilian Matheus Cunha spectacularly curled in the winner to spark wild celebrations amongst the away supporters.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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