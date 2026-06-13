Ralf Rangnick: Former Man United manager’s AC Milan move collapses

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been ruled out of a stunning return to club football.

United career

Rangnick, somewhat surprisingly, replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager of the club in December 2021.

The club had a terrible end to the season, winning only 38% of the matches they played under Rangnick.

The original plan was for the German to stay at the club as an advisor, but after Erik ten Hag was appointed as manager, this plan was scrapped.

Post-United career

Despite the failings of his time at Old Trafford, Rangnick has found success in international football as the head coach of Austria.

He has won an impressive 61% of his matches in charge and reached the last 16 of Euro 2024. The Austrians are also about to take part in this summer’s World Cup, with their first match scheduled against Jordan on Wednesday, 17th June.

AC Milan rumours

Rangnick was linked to the vacant Bayern Munich role in 2024 but did not end up joining the club.

Borussia Dortmund were also said to be keen on his services last year, but he once again did not end up as manager.

There have also been reports that he could be making a sensational move to Italian giants AC Milan, but as technical director, not a coach. Nonetheless, this now seems to be off.

Journalist Matteo Moretto has posted on X, “Ralf Rangnick will not go to Milan.”

He added, “the Rossoneri club does not agree to the conditions of the German executive, and the negotiations break off. Rangnick was awaiting a definitive response by the end of the day today.”

“As reported, the Austrian Federation did everything possible to renew his contract.”

Ralf Rangnick non andrà al Milan. Il club rossonero non apre alle condizioni del dirigente tedesco e la trattativa s’interrompe. Rangnick aspettava una risposta definitiva entro la giornata di oggi. Come raccontato, la Federazione austriaca ha fatto il possibile per… pic.twitter.com/8nzDrPzjpt — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 12, 2026

Featured image Christian Bruna via Getty Images

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