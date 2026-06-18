Man United ready to keep Luke Shaw, left-back must accept one crucial demand



A midseason change that saw Ineos sack Ruben Amorim and install Michael Carrick as caretaker proved a masterstroke.

Carrick came in and turned things around. He restored Manchester United’s competitive edge, and 17 games later, guided them to a Champions League spot by finishing third in the league.

Yet while Carrick was undoubtedly the architect of that turnaround, there were several unsung heroes along the way, and Luke Shaw is firmly among them.

Shaw’s quality has never been in question. He is one of the finest all-round defenders in the Premier League. However, his fitness levels have consistently held him back.

Since joining United in 2014, the Englishman has arguably spent more time in the treatment room than on the pitch.

Shaw was massive last season

For much of his United career, Shaw was simply unavailable for selection. However, last season, that changed entirely.

From Mr Unreliable to Mr Available, Shaw transformed into an ever-present figure in The Red Devils’ matchday squad; a first name on the teamsheet.

He went on to become one of just five players in the Premier League era to start all 38 league games in a single season for the Manchester Reds.

He did not simply start because he was fit; he started because he was essential, proving a cornerstone of the 20-time English champions’ defence.

It is a shame, then, that despite such a fine 2025-26 campaign, Thomas Tuchel overlooked him for England’s World Cup squad.

Either way, United are now looking to reward the former Southampton man with a new contract, according to The Sun.

Shaw enters the final year of his current deal this summer, and the club will be keen to avoid losing him on a free next summer.

However, sacrifices will be required if the 30-year-old is to remain at Old Trafford.

The condition for a new Luke Shaw deal

According to the outlet, “Luke Shaw will have to take a pay cut if he is to sign a new Manchester United contract. The left-back currently earns £200,000 a week, and United are not expected to offer the same salary.

“If United decide to keep Shaw, it could be on a similar arrangement to Harry Maguire’s renewal in April.”

Whether Shaw is willing to follow Maguire’s lead and accept a pay cut remains to be seen. However, at 32 next summer, it would be wise to compromise on wages to extend his stay at the club.

His continued presence could also prove invaluable in easing the transition to his eventual successor at left-back, allowing Shaw to leave Old Trafford a hero while leaving the position in capable hands.

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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