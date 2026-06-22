Eduardo Camavinga’s transfer stance as Man United launch enquiry



Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga’s transfer position has become clear as Manchester United join other Premier League clubs in enquiring about his situation.

United interest

Having wrapped up a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, United have now turned their attention towards securing other midfield targets.

Heading into the summer window, United’s priority was adding quality options to their midfield, especially following Casemiro’s exit and the uncertainty surrounding the future of Manuel Ugarte.

Talks remain ongoing with West Ham to try and strike an agreement for Mateus Fernandes but he is not the only player the club is keeping tabs on. Another one is Camavinga, who is looking increasingly likely to depart Madrid in the coming weeks.

He joined Madrid in 2021 but has struggled to consistently make an impact at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 2025/26 season was especially a poor one for Camavinga, who is not thought to feature very highly in the side’s plans moving forward.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Jose Mourinho is open to offloading Camavinga, who missed out on a place in France’s 2026 World Cup squad. Madrid want to sell him, following the arrival of Bernardo Silva and their pursuit of Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

Now, Sport have issued an update on the 23-year-old’s situation.

Camavinga update

According to the Spanish news outlet, Liverpool, Chelsea and United have all lodged enquiries for Camavinga as they explore the possibility of signing him this summer.

Chelsea, who will have former Madrid boss Xabi Alonso as their manager from July 1, are in contact with Los Blancos about a potential deal.

It’s said that Camavinga’s value has fallen by €50m (£43.1m). There is also interest in the player from Paris Saint-Germain, who are willing to table an offer to lure him to the French capital.

However, as clubs line up for his services, Sport say that Camavinga has no desire to leave Madrid. He is “unwilling to leave the team” and wants to fight for his place under Mourinho.

He is confident that he can turn the situation around and become a key player once more.

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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