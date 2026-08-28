Glorious opportunity for Man United as Ligue 1 star would be open to joining the club in next few days

Manchester United appear to be scrambling for a new left-back during the final days of the summer transfer window.

United have been linked with a number of left-backs in recent weeks, with Michael Carrick keen to bring in solid competition for Luke Shaw, having pushed Patrick Dorgu higher up the pitch.

The Red Devils’ dream target is Lewis Hall, but they have also shown interest in Alejandro Balde, Jorge Salinas, and David Raum of RB Leipzig.

Bradley Locko open to joining Manchester United

Manchester United are yet to make any significant progress in their bid to strengthen the area for different reasons.

Newcastle United are refusing to entertain any offers for Hall. Meanwhile, INEOS do not want to spend a significant figure on the likes of Balde and Raum. Salinas is an appealing target, but Atletico Madrid are pushing for his signature.

Amid this, a journalist has thrown a left-field name into the mix for United to consider before September 1’s deadline.

According to Attacking Football’s Dylan McBennett, French left-back Bradley Locko “would be open to joining” United before the transfer deadline.

If United are looking for "solutions" at left-back, Bradley Locko among names that would be open to joining the club before the transfer deadline. Among numerous left-backs with desire to join United this summer. #MUFC — Dylan McBennett (@DylanMcbennett7) August 28, 2026

The 24-year-old is thought to be among “numerous left-backs with desire to join United this summer.”

Once a highly rated full-back, Locko has made little progress in recent years, enduring an underwhelming stint at Ligue 1 side Brest. He made 21 league appearances last term, managing two assists in total.

Locko has not managed to stand out in France in recent times. As such, he might be willing to move to Old Trafford, but whether the club’s hierarchy in Manchester are interested in him remains unclear.

Manchester United prepared for Sergio Reguilon-type deal

However, one cannot rule out a surprise addition in the coming days.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano “guaranteed” to his viewers that United are still looking for a solution at left-back.

The Italian journalist suggested that United could make a move for a stop-gap signing, as they did in 2023 by signing Sergio Reguilon.

“As a comparison, remember when United signed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham, on loan… something similar. Obviously I’m not saying Reguilon, but that kind of player, experienced left-back who can provide competition,” Romano said.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

⚠️ Not a reputable source

⚠️ Player has not been strongly linked with Man United

TPP view

Given that Man United have not made an approach, what Bradley Locko desires remains guesswork.

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images