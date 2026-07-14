Official: Man United announce signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow



Manchester United have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who joins the club from Leeds United.

Darlow signs

United’s goalkeeping department is set for an overhaul this summer as Michael Carrick and his players prepare to play in the Champions League next season and potentially mount a title charge.

Andre Onana, who spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Trabzonspor, has returned to the Super Lig outfit after it became clear that he had no place at United.

Altay Bayindir is also expected to leave amidst interest in his services from the likes of Besiktas and Fenerbahce. There is also interest in Radek Vitek, who impressed in the Championship last term with Bristol City.

Vitek has been linked with a switch to teams such as Coventry City, Hull City, Rangers and Celtic. United identified Darlow as a pick to come in and bolster their goalkeeping ranks. Darlow’s experience, combined with his free-agent status, made him a highly attractive option.

Last week, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United were close to sealing a deal for the 35-year-old. Now, United have announced that he has put pen to paper on a contract until June 2028, with the option to extend for a further year.

Reactions

Darlow said of his move to the Red Devils, “I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United.”

Introducing the newest member of our GK union: @KarlDarlow 🤝🇾🇪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2026

“I’m joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I’m really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands.”

“This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my team-mates and helping to drive the group forwards.”

Jason Wilcox, director of football, remarked, “Karl has proven his ability to perform at the highest level, his work ethic and determined personality make him a really strong addition to our squad.”

“We are delighted to add a player of his quality and experience to our excellent goalkeeping group.”

Darlow has played 279 games, 74 of which have been in the Premier League. He becomes the second official signing by United in less than 24 hours after Andrey Santos.

Featured image Nathan Stirk via Getty Images

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