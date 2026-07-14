Home » Official: Man United announce signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow

Official: Man United announce signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Pic of Karl Darlow


Manchester United have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who joins the club from Leeds United.

Darlow signs

United’s goalkeeping department is set for an overhaul this summer as Michael Carrick and his players prepare to play in the Champions League next season and potentially mount a title charge.

Andre Onana, who spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Trabzonspor, has returned to the Super Lig outfit after it became clear that he had no place at United.

Altay Bayindir is also expected to leave amidst interest in his services from the likes of Besiktas and Fenerbahce. There is also interest in Radek Vitek, who impressed in the Championship last term with Bristol City.

Vitek has been linked with a switch to teams such as Coventry City, Hull City, Rangers and Celtic. United identified Darlow as a pick to come in and bolster their goalkeeping ranks. Darlow’s experience, combined with his free-agent status, made him a highly attractive option.

Last week, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United were close to sealing a deal for the 35-year-old. Now, United have announced that he has put pen to paper on a contract until June 2028, with the option to extend for a further year.

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Darlow said of his move to the Red Devils, “I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United.”

“I’m joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I’m really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands.”

“This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my team-mates and helping to drive the group forwards.”

Jason Wilcox, director of football, remarked, “Karl has proven his ability to perform at the highest level, his work ethic and determined personality make him a really strong addition to our squad.”

“We are delighted to add a player of his quality and experience to our excellent goalkeeping group.”

Darlow has played 279 games, 74 of which have been in the Premier League. He becomes the second official signing by United in less than 24 hours after Andrey Santos.

Featured image Nathan Stirk via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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