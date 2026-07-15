Melvine Malard: Chelsea agree record fee for Man United Women star

Manchester United Women have had a challenging few months.

Difficult end to the season

In spite of a very strong start to the season, Manchester United Women imploded in the run-in.

They lost the League Cup final, were knocked out of the Champions League and FA Cup, and also fell out of the top three, missing out on European football next season.

The club have also had a challenging summer, as they have so far only been able to bring in one player: Spanish fullback Andrea Medina from Atletico Madrid.

This has also occurred in the context of numerous rivals, both above and below them in the table, making significant moves to improve their squads.

Consequently, The Peoples Person has highlighted that this has caused significant concern in the fanbase and raised further uncomfortable questions over the owners’ interest in the women’s team.

Melvine Malard loss

The summer has taken another difficult turn for fans, as they have now seemingly lost one of their best players to rivals Chelsea.

The BBC report that, “Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United striker Melvine Malard for about £850,000.”

What’s more, “the 26-year-old France international is set to have a medical before completing her move to Stamford Bridge, where she will be reunited with manager Sonia Bompastor.”

The Chelsea manager was Malard’s boss at Lyon before she left for United in 2023.

United Women had hoped to keep the player by offering her a new deal, but the French star rejected the chance and told the hierarchy that she wanted the move.

The Athletic report that the deal “would represent a club-record sale for United and the highest fee a women’s club has received for a player with a year left on their contract.”

With fixtures for the new season set to be announced at the end of the month, fans will soon be hoping the Malard money can be reinvested in strengthening the team so they have more to look forward to after a very disheartening start to the window.

Melvine Malard WSL 25/26 stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 20 6 3 1431

Featured image Gualter Fatia via Getty Images

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