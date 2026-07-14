What number Youri Tielemans will wear for Man United revealed

Manchester United have revealed what number shirt Youri Tielemans will wear after his explosive capture from Aston Villa was sealed earlier today.

Surprise Swoop

Having missed out on a string of primary targets in midfield, the Red Devils have been forced to pivot towards options lower down their list to fix Michael Carrick’s stalling engine room.

But in a move which has caught everyone by surprise, Manchester United launched a shock raid on Villa Park to trigger a previously unknown release clause in Tielemans‘ contract, worth £35 million.

In comparison to the prices being bandied about for other Premier League midfielders with far less of a track record than the Belgium international, it represents excellent value.

There are some concerns, mainly related to Tielemans’ age – he turns 30 next season – and injuries in recent years. However, these are offset by his outstanding quality on the pitch, as well as his attitude and leadership off it.

Having captained Belgium to the quarter-final of the World Cup, only to suffer a heart-breaking last-minute loss courtesy of a Senne Lammens’ mistake, the Sint-Pieters-Leeuw native is a strong presence in any dressing room.

For Aston Villa, he has been their midfield metronome; the player who makes Unai Emery’s side tick. A stunning goal in the final of the Europa League in May delivered the Villans their first major trophy in 30 years, while he was integral to their Champions League run the season prior.

In short, the £35 million deal – officially confirmed this evening – is an astute piece of business by the hierarchy at Old Trafford. When combined with the £50 million fee forked out for Chelsea dynamo Andrey Santos, the pair cost the same as what Tottenham Hotspur stumped up to hijack the deal for Mateus Fernandes.

Youri T18lemans

Manchester United have confirmed Tielemans will wear the No.18 shirt, which was vacated by Casemiro. INEOS ruled against triggering a one-year extension in the 34-year-old Brazilian’s contract, allowing him to become a free agent.

Casemiro is expected to complete a free transfer to Inter Miami once he returns from his holidays after the World Cup. The MLS club is co-owned by David Beckham, and boasts Lionel Messi in their ranks.

However, the five-time Champions League winner’s departure frees up one of the more famous shirts in Old Trafford history, at least from a midfielder’s perspective, despite only six players having worn it in the Premier League era.

It was the number Bruno Fernandes first adopted after his big-money switch from Sporting CP in 2020, with the Portugal international enjoying one of the finest starts to life in M16 out of any signing in recent memory. He has since switch to his favoured No.8, as he has tattooed on his arm.

More famously, the legendary ‘Ginger Prince’, Paul Scholes, wore it across his illustrious 18 years as a Red Devil. Inarguably one of, if not the, finest conductors in Premier League history, Tielemans will be hoping to emulate even half the Salford man’s effect at the Theatre of Dreams.

Perfect. Perfect. Perfect. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2026

The lesser well-known players to have worn the No.18 include England winger Ashley Young, Darren Ferguson – Sir Alex Ferguson’s son – and Simon Davies, a part of the FA Youth Cup-winning Class of 92.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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