Official: Manchester United announce Youri Tielemans arrival

Manchester United have announced the arrival of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. The Belgian midfielder becomes the Red Devils’ third signing of the summer as they look to build on their impressive finish to the 2025/26 season.

The midfield is a priority for INEOS this summer following the departure of Casemiro. The English giants have already secured the services of Andrey Santos from Chelsea to bolster the position.

Meanwhile, United have also signed Karl Darlow in a Bosman move following the expiry of his contract with Leeds United to strengthen their goalkeeping department. The Red Devils were keen to add further quality to the middle of the park and recent reports suggested that they were close to Tielemans.

The Belgian is well proven in the Premier League, having spent several seasons with Leicester City and Aston Villa. The English giants have now confirmed that he becomes the latest addition to Michael Carrick’s squad.

Tielemans proud to join United

Speaking to United’s website, Tielemans insisted that he was proud to sign for the club. He said: “It’s hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United. Signing for such a special club feels incredible, it is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football.”

“I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more. The ambition from everyone at the club is extremely clear; we are all determined to push for the biggest trophies over the coming years.”

The Belgian registered two goals and seven assists in 35 games for Aston Villa last season, helping them lift the Europa League title.

Youri Tielemans Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 25 21 - 4 - - 1,863' UEFA Europa League 9 7 2 3 2 - 642' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 81' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 35 28 2 7 2 - 2,586'

Wilcox delighted to welcome Tielemans

United’s director of football Jason Wilcox was full of praise for the 29 year old. He said: “Youri has consistently been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League throughout the past seven years.”

“He has all of the technical qualities, as well as the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United. Youri’s consistency is exceptional, and he will add further composure, creativity and leadership to our squad.”

“We are delighted to welcome a player of his influence and experience, both on the pitch and within the dressing room, as we continue to build a team ready to challenge for the biggest honours.”

Final Thoughts

Tielemans will bring experience, expertise, and trophy-winning pedigree to United’s dressing room, which will be a big help to address Casemiro’s departure. The Belgian has been on a fine run with Aston Villa so far, and fans will hope he can hit a higher gear at the Theatre of Dreams.

He's here. Welcome to the United family, Youri 🔏❤️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2026

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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