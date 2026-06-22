Mateus Fernandes: Fresh twist in United’s pursuit of West Ham star

Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes appears to have taken an optimistic turn. The Red Devils are looking to sign the ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The English midfielder enjoyed a resurgence under Michael Carrick in the second half of the 2025/26 campaign, earning a place in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad as a reward for his efforts. Mainoo was outstanding alongside Casemiro in the heart of United’s midfield, and has already extended his stay at Old Trafford until 2031.

However, the Brazilian midfielder has ended his stay at the Theatre of Dreams, and United are now searching for the ideal candidate to fill his boots. Recent reports suggest that the Red Devils have already secured the services of Ederson to help deal with Casemiro’s departure.

While the Atalanta midfielder was impressive last season, the English giants are also looking for a Premier League-proven player to further strengthen the position. Recent reports have suggested that Fernandes is the priority for United this year.

The ideal partner for Mainoo?

Fernandes was the lone shining light for West Ham in a disappointing 2025/26 campaign in which they were relegated from the Premier League. The Portuguese midfielder finished the campaign with five goals and five assists in 42 games across all competitions.

Mateus Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 36 35 3 4 6 - 3,026' Championship 3 2 - 1 - - 189' FA Cup 2 2 1 - - - 225' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - 1 - 71' Total 42 40 5 5 7 - 3,511'

His performances have already convinced the Old Trafford hierarchy, who were initially eager to secure the services of Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson. However, the West Bridgford club’s steep asking price, coupled with Manchester City’s pursuit of the player, has subsequently prompted United to seek alternatives.

Fernandes has emerged as an option, and there is a belief that the player could get even better in time. However, the growing interest in the Portuguese’s services has complicated matters, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly hot on his heels.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person, though, suggests that the Red Devils have already reached full agreement with the player’s camp ahead of a summer move. An update on the saga has now emerged that will certainly please fans.

Deal possible by June 30

According to the Manchester Evening News, United could have an opportunity to secure Fernandes’ services by the end of the month owing to the Hammers’ financial woes. The report states: “There is a reason for United playing it cool at the moment, and that is the belief that West Ham need cash before June 30 to balance the books and avoid the risk of breaching Premier League or EFL financial regulations.”

“They posted a £104million loss last year, and that financial report made it clear player sales were necessary, even without relegation.”

“The drop into the Championship really is a worst-case scenario at the London Stadium and they will have to raise money from sales this summer. It’s why winger Crysencio Summerville is another player United are looking at this summer.”

However, the report warns that any hopes of securing a cut-price deal could be hampered by strong competition for the Portuguese’s signature. It states: “But if United are hoping to try and get a bargain for Fernandes later in June, they really need a clear run at the player and a desire from the 21-year-old to join the club.”

“If Tottenham become serious rivals for his signature, then it might create a bidding war, giving West Ham exactly what they want.”

The report, however, confirms that United remain the favourites to sign Fernandes at the moment.

Final Thoughts

United have to properly strengthen their midfield if they wish to compete with the best in the league and Europe next season. Securing the services of Fernandes will be a step in the right direction, so INEOS cannot afford to get it wrong this summer.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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