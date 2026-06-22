Mateus Fernandes has made his choice between United and Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur’s unprecedented ambition in the transfer market may frustrate key figures at Manchester United.

Earlier this summer, United appeared to be the strongest suitors for West Ham United midfield metronome Mateus Fernandes.

However, Tottenham, who have already made a bid worth around £80 million for Sandro Tonali, have also strongly entered the race for Fernandes as they look to avoid another relegation battle.

Mateus Fernandes desperate for “dream move” to Manchester United

According to Claret and Hugh, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both reported to be “close” to agreeing personal terms with Mateus Fernandes.

However, neither club has yet submitted a bid, with West Ham demanding an astonishing £85 million for the 21-year-old. It seems both United and Tottenham are hoping to avoid a bidding war by convincing the player to pick their respective projects.

In that regard, United appear to be ahead of the North London outfit, as it is believed Fernandes is desperate for Champions League football and considers United his “dream move”.

The Portuguese youngster is reportedly even pushing his representatives to prioritise a move to Old Trafford.

However, there are also suggestions that the West Ham star would be happy to join Spurs, given he is settled in London.

As we have previously reported, Jorge Mendes is leading the negotiations for Fernandes. As such, these conflicting briefings are unlikely to stop anytime soon. The idea of multiple clubs chasing his client puts Mendes in a strong negotiating position.

Manchester United remain confident

Meanwhile, Jason Wilcox and his colleagues remain firm on not being held to ransom this summer. Ineos have already pulled out of the race to sign Elliot Anderson, with Nottingham Forest demanding a British record fee for the England midfielder.

On Sunday evening, Shaun Connolly of Theatre of Red claimed Tottenham are a “distant second” in the race for Fernandes, particularly because of his desire to play alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Mateus Fernandes Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 36 Minutes per game 84 Touches 58.9 Key passes 1.0 Accurate passes 37.9 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 2.9 Goals and assists 7

Source: Sofascore

It is understood negotiations are ongoing, and United officials remain confident they will secure their primary target after Anderson.

“The only telling variable is how determined The Hammers are to gain as much of a fee as is possible,” the report adds.

A separate report from the Manchester Evening News suggested that United are “playing it cool at the moment” as there is a belief that the Championship side needs cash before June 30 to balance the books and avoid the risk of breaching Premier League or EFL financial regulations.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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