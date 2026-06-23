Centre back: Huge update on Man United transfer plans provided

Manchester United have just come off a successful season, finishing third in the Premier League.

Targets

Nonetheless, many fans acknowledge that the squad needs significant work if it is to be truly competitive in the league and Europe next year.

The club have already agreed a fee for Brazil’s Ederson but that is just the beginning of the midfield rebuild, with strong interest in Mateus Fernandes, Alex Scott and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The midfield is not the only area that United are looking to work on, as they have also been linked to left backs such as Lewis Hall and left wingers like Crysencio Summerville.

United may also try to sign someone to replace Altay Bayindir, with Sam Johnstone and Karl Darlow linked to the club.

The Red Devils have also been linked with bringing in a veteran back-up striker should Joshua Zirkzee also depart this summer.

Defence unlikely this year

Journalist Sully has now also provided an update on potential centre-back targets.

He reported, “centre back is a position which isn’t as high on the priority list as others, but it is being assessed. When you look at our squad on paper, we have five senior centre backs: Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Matthjis de Ligt, and Leny Yoro.”

Nonetheless, this depth is perhaps not all that it seems, as he explained, “there is an argument to be made that Martinez and Maguire have injury issues and de Ligt is still in rehab, so a centre-back could be needed, but as things stand, other positions are above it.”

Sully continued, “names will be assessed, however, but it remains to be seen if we will pursue a move for one when other positions are needed more.”

With United targeting so many positions to bolster, it is impossible to fix every problem in one summer.

Nonetheless, their plan seems to massively hinge on how well de Ligt and Martinez can stay fit throughout the course of the upcoming season.

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images

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