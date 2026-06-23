Maxi Araujo: Manchester United target breaks silence on his future

Manchester United have been on a roll since the start of 2026, finishing the campaign third in the Premier League table and subsequently qualifying for the Champions League. The Red Devils’ return to the premier European club competition will be a significant boost to their summer plans.

The English giants enjoyed a strong run under Michael Carrick, registering 12 wins and just two defeats in 17 matches. However, with European football on offer next season and games set to come thick and fast, United have to invest wisely in the squad.

Midfield reinforcements are a priority this summer following Casemiro’s departure , and recent reports suggest that United have already secured the services of Atalanta’s Ederson. Further additions are expected in the middle of the park, but other positions could also be on the agenda before the start of the new campaign.

There are reports that the Red Devils want to add more firepower to their attack, but one area INEOS could be tempted to improve is the left-back role.

United need succession plan for Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has been impressive at left-back under Carrick, after also catching the eye as a left-sided centre-back under Amorim. However, the Englishman will turn 31 next month and his contract runs until 2027.

Although Shaw remained injury-free all season, he has a poor fitness record, which could tempt United to consider options this summer. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Red Devils have identified Maxi Araujo as a candidate to strengthen the position this summer.

The 26 year old has been in impressive form for Sporting this season, registering seven goals and six assists in 47 games, 42 of which have been starts.

Maxi Araujo Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Liga Portugal 29 25 5 4 9 1 2,215' UEFA Champions League 11 11 2 1 4 - 982' Taça de Portugal 5 4 - 1 - 1 394' Allianz Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira 1 1 - - - - 73' Total 47 47 7 6 13 2 3,754'

The Uruguayan’s blistering pace, attacking instincts and work ethic make him a fine long-term replacement for Shaw at the Theatre of Dreams. Araujo is also entering his prime and matches the age profile INEOS have targeted of late.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that United have already held talks with the Uruguayan’s entourage. The player is currently with his national team at the FIFA World Cup, where he has registered two goals and one assist in two games, further highlighting his immense quality. Araujo has now provided an update on his future.

United frontrunners for Araujo

Speaking after Uruguay’s 2-2 draw against Cape Verde earlier this week to Antena 1, as relayed by Sport Witness, Araujo remained coy about his future. He said: “I am very happy at Sporting, but you never know what will happen.”

This is a stark contrast to his previous comments, where he openly expressed a desire to stay at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Meanwhile, Sporting’s Ivan Fresneda was at the game, and the Uruguayan was delighted to see his club team-mate in attendance.

He said: “I was happy to speak with Fresneda, I am grateful he was here and I love playing with him. I hope we can play together for a long time.”

The Uruguayan is under contract until 2029, so Sporting are under no pressure to let him go this summer. However, recent reports suggest that the Portuguese club are already working to tie him down to a new deal.

Final Thoughts

With Tyrell Malacia leaving as a free agent this summer and Patrick Dorgu deployed further up the pitch by Carrick, a new left-back is fast becoming a priority for United. Araujo could be a fantastic option for the job, but only for a fee lower than his €80 million release clause.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

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