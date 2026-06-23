David de Gea: Fiorentina open to offers for former Man United goalkeeper

The Manchester United goalkeeping position has proved too much to handle for many top stoppers over the years, with only a handful of names proving their worth in one of the most demanding roles in world football.

David de Gea is one of the few who stepped up to the plate at Old Trafford, serving as the immediate successor to the legendary Edwin van der Sar, who left huge gloves to fill.

After a rocky start, the Spaniard grew into the role and eventually left Manchester as one of the greatest number ones in the club’s rich history.

New move on the horizon

Incredible performances between 2013 and 2018 saw him win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times in five seasons, a record that has only just been surpassed by Bruno Fernandes, who won it for the fifth time this year.

However, a dip in his final years meant he left Old Trafford on a bit of a low note, and a poor performance in the FA Cup final against Manchester City sealed his fate. He was eventually released at the end of that season with his contract not getting renewed.

After taking some time out, De Gea bagged a move to Serie A, joining Fiorentina on a free transfer and enjoyed a fine start to life in Italy.

So much so that he signed a contract extension in 2025 after his impressive first two seasons in Italy, which was due to keep him at the Artemio Franchi Stadium until 2030.

However, as reported by tuttomercatoweb.com, Fiorentina are now looking to move De Gea on as part of a shake-up led by new sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Paratici is keen to trim the wage bill in Florence and, with the former United man earning a hefty salary, he has found himself on the chopping block this summer.

Furthermore, the report claims the expected arrival of high-profile goalkeeping coach Claudio Filippi could also be playing a part in the decision, with Fiorentina ready to listen to offers.

United return?

The report also notes De Gea’s claim that “the only club for which he could decide to say goodbye to Florence is a return to Manchester”, but a reunion at the Theatre of Dreams feels rather far-fetched.

United head coach Michael Carrick does have a strong relationship with De Gea, having played in the 2013 Premier League-winning side together – the last time United won the title.

However, given Senne Lammens’ outstanding first season at the club, United look to have their number one spot fixed for the foreseeable future at least.

De Gea is unlikely to want to come back as a number two, but United are in the market for a back-up to Lammens, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir expected to leave in the window.

It would certainly be a romantic end to his career for De Gea, who did not leave on the terms his service deserved, rather being shoved out the back door with United not covering themselves in much glory with regards to the departure.

At 35 years old, his next move could very well be his last, and it will be interesting to see where the Spaniard sees out his career, which will be remembered forever fondly by the United faithful.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social