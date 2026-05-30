Bruno Fernandes adds another prestigious honour to growing collection



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has added another feather to his cap with a fresh accolade after his brilliant 2025/26 season.

Incredible campaign

Fernandes enjoyed a 2025/26 season, helping United to a third-place finish and Champions League football after a two-year absence.

He finished with an impressive 30 goal contributions, split into nine goals and 21 assists. Both his ninth and 21st assists came in the final game of the campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion.

In clinching the assist, Fernandes surpassed Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne to become the player with the most assists in a single season. He had been holding the record jointly with the pair before that but breezed ahead of them after setting up Patrick Dorgu’s opener.

Fernandes was named United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

The Portugal international also won the Premier League Player of the Season, Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year and the Coca-Cola Playmaker awards.

He is seen as the clear favourite to scoop up the PFA Player of the Year, which would complete a sensational year for him. The recipient of this prize will be announced in August.

The Premier League have now confirmed that Fernandes has been included in the Fan Team of the Season 2025/26.

Another rewarding turn

The Premier League say, “Fans from across the world were invited to select a best XI from a shortlist of 60 players and they voted in their thousands, with more than 200,000 sharing their selection.”

Fernandes features as part of a midfield trio that also consists of Declan Rice (Arsenal) and Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).

David Raya (Arsenal) is in goal, with a defensive four of Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Gabriel (Arsenal), William Saliba (Arsenal) and Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City) ahead of him.

The attack is made up of Igor Thiago (Brentford), Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City).

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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