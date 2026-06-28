Felix Nmecha: Serious challenger withdraws from race for ideal Casemiro replacement



In their bid to bolster their engine room, Manchester United find themselves linked with some of the most exciting talents in world football.

Given the top performance Casemiro produced last term, which was his last dance as a Red Devil, he was never going to be replaced by just any midfielder.

Whoever came in had to be perfect, filling the enormous shoes the Brazilian left behind.

At the World Cup, though, Felix Nmecha has continued to stress just why he can be a capable replacement, delivering classy performance after classy performance.

Felix Nmecha is an asset

The “exceptional” Borussia Dortmund ace is deciding games for Germany. His physical presence, knack for arriving in the box to pounce on chances, and wide technical repertoire make him a deadly asset, as Julian Nagelsmann has found out.

He could yet become that for Michael Carrick, with the only serious obstacle in this deal being INEOS’ willingness to splash the cash.

The other day, reports emerged that Newcastle United could look to rival United for Nmecha, in a deal some suggest could rise as high as €100 million (£86m). However, Chronicle Live are now reporting that the Magpies’ move may be off.

Newcastle unwilling to go toe to toe with Man United for Nmecha

The report explains whether PIF will look to pull off a big-money move for Nmecha:

“Newcastle, quite simply, aren’t in the market for players costing that sort of money. Having spent a whopping £240million last summer – part-funded by Alexander Isak’s British record sale and the exit of Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly – their budget is a lot tighter this window.”

United, though, surely can afford a big-money Nmecha swoop. The Peoples Person recently relayed a report that head of recruitment Christopher Vivell is pushing hard to get this deal over the line.

Of course, other top European sides remain keen on the former Manchester City man, but if INEOS are willing to spend, they should win this race comfortably.

Had Newcastle enjoyed greater financial freedom, they would have mounted a formidable challenge, and it could have proven just as tight as the Mateus Fernandes pursuit is turning out to be.

Tottenham Hotspur’s willingness to splash the cash on Fernandes is already turning his transfer into a bidding war.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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