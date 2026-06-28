Maguire reveals United squad’s stance on Marcus Rashford return

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, although he has yet to reach an agreement with any of his suitors. The Englishman is surplus to requirements at the Theatre of Dreams and spent last season on loan at Barcelona.

Rashford had an impressive run with the Catalans, winning the LaLiga title and the Supercopa de Espana. He finished the campaign with 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

However, the Catalans sprang a surprise by turning down the €30 million option to sign the 28 year old permanently, before moving for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon instead. The situation has added to speculation regarding Rashford’s next move, especially since the Red Devils are keen to offload him this year.

There is no dearth of suitors for the Englishman in the Premier League and abroad. However, United defender Harry Maguire has ignited the possibility of a stay at the Theatre of Dreams during a recent conversation.

United squad ready to welcome Rashford back

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast on Netflix, Maguire insisted that United players are ready to welcome Rashford back into the squad should he so desire. He said: “I have an amazing relationship with Marcus and had some great times with him over the years.”

“I know what what a wonderful player he can be. It’s up to the club and up to Marcus and finding a mutual agreement. Of course, if Marcus does come back we want him to come back and play and be happy and confident.”

“It needs to be right for himself, it needs to be right for the club but everyone knows what a great player Marcus can be for whatever club he plays for next season.”

Rashford is under contract with United until 2028.

Maguire praises performance against Panama

Rashford was afforded his first start at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama in the final group-stage game on Saturday. Although Thomas Tuchel’s team won the game 2-0, the United forward failed to register a goal contribution.

Maguire, though, was full of praise for his team-mate, adding: “I think he was so direct and positive with everything that he did. We spoke about the Ghana game where it was a bit slow and we had too much patience.”

“I think Rashy straight away took the game to Panama and I think first 10 minutes he put four or five crosses in the box and it wasn’t as accurate as he normally is and then he finds that one where Harry probably was unfortunate not to score.”

“He was a constant threat throughout the game and when he’s in that mood I think us England fans know how good he can be and I’ve had the pleasure of playing with him at Manchester United for many years so when he’s in that frame and in that direct mode he’s unstoppable on his day.”

Final Thoughts

United are looking for a new left-winger this summer, and Rashford’s reintegration could save them millions. However, the relationship between the club and the player appears to be strained beyond repair and perhaps a clean break would be the best outcome in the current circumstances.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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