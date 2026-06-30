Ethan Galbraith: Man United academy graduate set for huge move

Former Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith is on the cusp of completing a sensational move to Stoke City.

United career

Galbraith started his footballing journey at Belfast club Linfield but left to join Manchester United’s youth team in 2017.

The Northern Ireland international made his way through the academy and made his only first-team appearance against FC Astana in the Europa League in 2019.

He spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers and Salford City before leaving the club permanently in 2023 when he left for Leyton Orient.

The midfielder spent two years at Brisbane Road before he was sold to Swansea City last summer in the Championship.

Galbraith played 44 times for the Swans last season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in all competitions.

Stoke City move

The midfielder’s impressive form has not gone unnoticed and West Ham United and have been credited with an interest in him.

Nonetheless, it is Stoke City who have made the first move for the Northern Irishman.

The BBC report that, “Ethan Galbraith is poised to leave Swansea City for Stoke City after the Welsh club accepted an eight-figure bid for the Northern Ireland international midfielder.”

Galbraith is scheduled to have his medical at the club today after the Welsh club gave him permission to travel after just one year at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea were keen to offer Galbraith a new long-term deal to stay at the club but it reportedly became clear that the United academy product was not interested in this option.

The news will come as a blow to Swansa boss Vitor Matos who described Galbraith as a “really important player” for his side.

Ethan Galbraith season stats

Club Games played Goals Assists Swansea City 44 4 2

Source: transfermarkt.com

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