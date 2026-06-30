Home » Manuel Ugarte: Man United teammates rally around injured midfielder

Manuel Ugarte: Man United teammates rally around injured midfielder

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Ugarte

Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte has experienced an exceptionally challenging 12 months.

Difficult moments

Ugarte’s first 12 months after signing from Paris Saint-Germain were tough but showed some signs of promise at Manchester United.

Nonetheless, his second season was nothing short of a disaster.

The Uruguayan barely played any football in the second half of the season as he struggled with United only playing once a week and Michael Carrick sticking to his tried and trusted partnership of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo.

As a result, Ugarte was on the transfer chopping block as Manchester United aimed to raise further funds for the transfer window.

Unfortunately, disaster struck in the World Cup when, during his nation’s 1-0 loss to Spain, Ugarte collided with his own teammate and suffered a severe injury.

It has since been confirmed that the midfielder has suffered knee ligament damage and will be out of action for months.

Ugarte responded to the news on social media, referring to it as hitting rock bottom and saying that he will never forget missing out on such an important match for his country.

Nonetheless, he took a philosophical approach and claimed he would be back stronger than ever, thanking his national team and, of course, his club, Manchester United, for their ongoing support during this difficult time.

United teammates rally around

Ugarte was also shown support by his teammates, who expressed their reactions to the horrific injury.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes responded, “we’re here for whatever, brother.”

Mason Mount also added his support by saying, “all here for you brother.”

Bryan Mbeumo expressed the same sentiment, posting in Spanish, “with you brother.”

Joshua Zirkzee also commented in Spanish, “much strength bro” and “Godspeed!”

Numerous other players, such as Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu and Leny Yoro, posted heart emojis to highlight their support for their teammate in these tough times.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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