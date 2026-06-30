Kees Smit: Why Man United must steal Newcastle’s Tonali replacement



With virtually every top club in England on the hunt for new midfielders this summer, Manchester United run the risk of missing out on top targets to their direct rivals. Manchester City have already agreed a club-record deal with Nottingham Forest to sign Elliot Anderson, whom INEOS had identified as their first-choice option to replace Casemiro.

Newcastle United’s dynamic duo, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, were two other candidates under consideration. However, Arsenal are locked in talks for the former, while Tottenham Hotspur look set to strike a deal for the latter.

But in a shock twist, Tottenham are also trying to muscle in on the Red Devils’ pursuit of West Ham dynamo Mateus Fernandes, having received the green light from the 21-year-old Portugal international over a switch across London.

There are other Premier League-proven operators in the crosshairs at Old Trafford as alternatives, including Alex Scott (Bournemouth), Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace). But all three will cost the best part of £100 million, with other members of England’s elite also spying moves.

Increasingly, there is a sense that United’s hierarchy would be best served scouring the continent for more cost-effective midfield reinforcements – and Newcastle’s plan to replace Tonali presents the perfect opportunity for an explosive hijack, even if it means shopping in a market INEOS would otherwise have sworn off.

Going Dutch

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s blood pressure may rise if his sporting director, Jason Wilcox, targets another product from the Eredivisie, Kees Smit is a talent worth making the exception for.

The 20-year-old AZ Alkmaar maestro is considered one of the best midfield prospects in all of Europe, with a host of top clubs – including United – having expressed interest in the past 18 months. Possessing a potent pairing of technique, dribbling and vision, he has drawn comparisons to Barcelona superstar Pedri.

Despite primarily operating as a deep-lying playmaker, Smit led the Netherlands to victory at the Under-19 European Championship last summer, finishing with the tournament’s Golden Boot and Best Player awards. These all-action displays have been replicated at club level.

The youngster recorded an impressive five goals and 10 assists across all competitions last season, while functioning as Alkmaar’s conductor-in-chief. He helped De Kaasboeren to a respectable seventh-placed finish in the league, just four points behind Ajax, and triumph in the KNVB Cup, beating NEC Nijmegen 5-1 in the final, scoring the fourth in added time.

Physically, Smit also offers a profile which will intrigue Europe’s elite. He stands 6’1″, with a strong frame that should only develop further as he ages. He is a powerful ball-carrier, demonstrating the athleticism to surge through opposition midfields and the technical ability to punish them once he does.

Newcastle make their move

It is easy to see why Manchester United are joined by Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in their admiration of the flying Dutchman. Further afield, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed interest, underscoring just how highly rated a talent Smit is, as virtually every member of Europe’s elite is keeping a watchful eye.

However, it is Newcastle United who look to be moving most aggressively to close a deal with Alkmaar, as they brace for the loss of Tonali. TEAMtalk reveals the Magpies are “leading” the charge for Smit after “stepping up their pursuit” this month.

“TEAMtalk understands Newcastle’s recruitment staff have been tracking Smit for an extended period and believe his technical quality, intelligence in possession and ability to dictate the tempo of games make him an ideal fit for their long-term plans.”

The St James’ Park hierarchy view him as a “player capable of filling a significant void in their midfield” should Tonali depart for North London. Tottenham have already seen an £80 million offer for the Italy international rejected, but are expected to return with improved terms.

By contrast, Alkmaar are understood to be asking for £52m to part ways with their prized asset, meaning Newcastle could be set to bank close to double their outlay on Tonali’s replacement through his sale.

At 26, the areas in which the former AC Milan star is better than Smit are primarily experience and physicality. Technically, there is no competition between the two, while the Netherlands under-21 international has the scope to develop his size and strength even further as his experience naturally grows with his body.

But if Manchester United have considered Tonali as an option for their midfield rebuild, only to be deterred by Newcastle’s prohibitive asking price, it is a no-brainer to target their successor to the Italian when he is available at half the price and has a much higher ceiling.

Rio Ferdinand certainly agrees, imploring INEOS to pursue Smit in the build-up to the summer window: “[He] is the truth man, I’m telling you. He’s the one you go, ‘I’m buying him.’ It doesn’t have to be for now. I hope he does come in takes the world by storm, but if we’ve got to wait six months to a year, I don’t care. I’ve seen him play a couple of times now and that’s all I need to see…I’ve spoken to some guys in Holland [and] the kid has got it.”

The offer of Champions League football at Old Trafford is a far stronger sales pitch than no Europe at all on Tyneside, with Smit understood to want to test himself as the highest level. However, he is also intent on joining a team where he will have enough play time to continue his development. With Newcastle only having the Premier League and the cups next season, the Red Devils can offer Smit the level and platform he is searching for.

Final Thoughts

Smit is an elite prospect with the type of skillset that few midfielders possess outside of Camp Nou. While there is logic to INEOS’s decision to focus on targets with Premier League experience, they have shown willingness to deviate from this when the player in question is considered the exception which proves the rule – such as Leny Yoro or Benjamin Sesko. In short, the Alkmaar starlet is worth going Dutch for.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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