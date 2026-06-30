Mishel Nduka: Man United’s plan for Arsenal wonderkid explained

Manchester United explored a move for Arsenal wonderkid Mishel Nduka, according to an inside source.

“One of the top midfielders in England”

Despite only having joined Arsenal in September last year, Nduka is now exploring an exit from Hale End after his contract expired today. Having come through Charlton Athletic’s academy, the 16-year-old is considered “one of the top midfielders” in his age group in the country.

The Gunners have been locked in talks over a scholarship deal, which the youngster had previously been expected to sign.

However, this situation has now taken a sharp twist, with The Secret Scout – an excellent source for academy football – revealing Nduka is being chased by a host of Arsenal’s major rivals, including the Red Devils.

🚨 EXCL – Man City aiming to tempt 16yr Mishel Nduka from Arsenal. 🔵 The young midfielder contract ended today. City view as perfect replacement if 2 midfielders leave them this summer. #AFC have offered improved terms. #MUFC #Spurs #Liverpool aware of situation, however… pic.twitter.com/XjDftcEqz0 — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 30, 2026

Tweet: “EXCL – Man City aiming to tempt 16yr Mishel Nduka from Arsenal. 🔵 The young midfielder contract ended today. City view as perfect replacement if 2 midfielders leave them this summer. #AFC have offered improved terms. #MUFC #Spurs #Liverpool aware of situation, however currently interested in other targets. One of the top midfielders in England.”

Man City leading the charge

While Arsenal have offered “improved terms” to try and convince Nduka to remain in North London, Manchester City are understood to be frontrunners.

However, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also “aware of the situation”, even if they are focusing on other targets as a priority.

Interestingly, Manchester City view the midfielder as the “perfect replacement” should the Citizens lose two of their own this summer, with United said to be locked in talks to sign David Eze.

Eze, 16, is widely considered one of the finest prospects in England, drawing comparisons to Paul Pogba such is the dominance he shows amongst his peers.

It would be a coup for United’s hierarchy if they could lure him from the Etihad to Old Trafford, as evidenced by their decision to afford him the ‘Jude Bellingham treatment‘ in an effort to secure his signature.

Since INEOS took the helm in 2024, the Red Devils have demonstrated a renewed focus on securing the best young talent – both inside and outside of England. There has also been a willingness to raid rivals if needed, evidenced by the double raid on the Emirates for Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi.

Whether Nduka is the next starlet to swap North London for the North East remains to be seen, but he certainly will not be the last wonderkid INEOS look to make a Red Devil.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

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