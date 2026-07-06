Kai Rooney and Jacey Carrick: Man United place huge faith in talented duo



Manchester United have backed the talented duo of Kai Rooney and Jacey Carrick with a significant decision.

Steady rise

Kai and Jacey are just two of the exciting young gems currently rising through the ranks at United.

The sons of United legends Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick, Kai and Jacey are now charting their own paths in the sport.

Kai made six appearances in the Under-18 Premier League last season as well as making his FA Youth Cup debut. His season was disrupted by injuries, which kept him from featuring more for Darren Fletcher’s side.

Jacey, on the other hand, made just one appearance in the Under-18 Premier League last term.

It has been confirmed that the talented pair are among a group of United youngsters who have put pen to paper on scholarship deals.

Vote of confidence

The Manchester Evening News reports that Kai and Jacey are two of eight players who attended the annual scholars night on Friday, in which youngsters were inducted into the Professional Development Phase group.

The event was also attended by Rooney and Carrick. Rooney made time away from his World Cup broadcasting commitments, while Carrick was present in two capacities, first as United’s first-team manager and personally, as Jacey’s father.

Rooney and Carrick watched proudly as their sons took a significant early step in their respective careers.

As MEN note, a scholarship deal allows players to continue their development as footballers.

It is regarded as the final step before the possibility of signing professional terms, which can come into effect from a player’s 17th birthday.

The other starlets who have also signed scholarship contracts are Gazik Ibragimov, Edson Dejonge-Seiros, Harlem McLaughlin, Pharell Silvester, Connor Laurie and Jaume Camacho.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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