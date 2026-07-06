Xavier Parker: United put forward proposal to sign City midfield sensation

Manchester United’s attempts to overhaul their midfield are not going as hoped at the start of the summer.

United have already missed out on two of their top midfield targets, and they have not made significant progress in their pursuits of Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott.

Interestingly, the club’s recruitment team is moving much more decisively and swiftly at youth level.

Manchester City battling to keep Xavier Parker

Late in June, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Manchester United are “attempting to raid” Manchester City’s academy for Xavier Parker. Now, they have reportedly taken a major step to secure his services.

According to TEAMtalk, City are battling to keep hold of the teenage sensation, as “virtually every major club in Europe is attempting to prise the highly-rated midfielder away from the Etihad.”

The attacking midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best 16-year-old talents in English football.

City are thought to be working “intensively” behind the scenes to convince the attacking midfielder to sign his first professional contract with them, having already presented him with what “sources describe as an outstanding offer, believed to be among the strongest financial packages available to a player of his age anywhere in Europe.”

Manchester United have made their proposal

Regardless, the London-born midfielder has yet to commit to City. “The uncertainty has alerted a host of elite clubs, many of whom have already held talks with the player’s representatives,” the report adds.

It is understood that Manchester United and Liverpool have both put forward proposals and believe they can offer Parker an attractive pathway into senior football.

Parker was directly involved in 10 goals in 13 U18 Premier League appearances last term.

United are also reported to be interested in another of City’s young midfielders, Karim Cassim.

It is good to see INEOS working seriously towards strengthening United’s youth setup, but they must bring in high-profile midfielders for the first team to improve fan sentiment this summer.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social