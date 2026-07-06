Andrey Santos talks see Man United risk missing out on dream transfer



Over the weekend, news broke that Manchester United had renewed their pursuit of Andrey Santos.

During talks about Alejandro Garnacho joining Chelsea last summer, the Brazilian midfielder’s name came up. There were suggestions he could be part of the deal, but unfortunately, that did not materialise.

Andrey Santos renewed pursuit

Santos stayed at Chelsea, hoping to build on the brilliant loan spell he enjoyed at Strasbourg.

However, he did not quite enjoy his time at Chelsea last term.

He was never given a key role, with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez preferred over him. Still, whenever given a chance, he stepped up and showed glimpses of brilliance. However, he is now desperate for a fresh start elsewhere.

Transfer opportunity

Those who have watched him talk about his ability to dictate the game’s tempo, win tackles, and move the ball vertically up the pitch. He might therefore represent a smart market opportunity.

In replacing Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, United could certainly use someone with that skill set. The 20-time English champions are now expected to open talks over his transfer, with the Brazilian keen on the move.

Aurelien Tchouameni worry in Santos pursuit

But as they look to strike a deal for Santos, the Red Devils need to be wary, because it could sabotage their dream move.

With United’s new recruitment policy of pursuing one deal at a time, Chelsea could, in turn, be pushing hard for Aurelien Tchouameni while United negotiate the Santos deal. The Blues are also very interested in the French midfielder, seeing him as an ideal partner for Caicedo.

So, when United go back for the Frenchman after wrapping up Santos talks, it could be too late. Chelsea could have already agreed ridiculous terms with the midfielder and Real Madrid that United simply cannot match.

Therefore, after striking a £50 million deal for Santos, United could end up partly funding Chelsea’s raid on Real Madrid for Tchouameni.

INEOS need to be wise here. We know Tchouaméni is a dream signing, with the Old Trafford chiefs even keen to afford his hefty wages. And rightfully so; he is the dream partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

United therefore need to go for Santos and Tchouaméni at the same time, attempting to bring them in as a double swoop.

Alternatively, a move for Tchouaméni can be prioritised, with his deal agreed first before United return for Santos.

The 22-year-old Chelsea star can be given assurances while a deal for Tchouaméni is pursued, with United returning for him in time. With it already known he will definitely leave Stamford Bridge, United can certainly afford to take their time over this transfer.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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