Crysencio Summerville: Galatasaray’s offer could suit West Ham



While it might appear that Manchester United are solely focused on midfield reinforcements, INEOS are also equally serious about strengthening out wide.

Michael Carrick currently has no specialist left-winger at his disposal and had to make do with Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu last term.

Both excelled in unfamiliar roles, but the Red Devils are keen to recruit a more orthodox left winger this summer.

INEOS could potentially save a lot of money if Marcus Rashford is reintegrated into the squad, but that is not what both parties want.

Rashford out, Crysencio Summerville in

Once the Mancunian is sold permanently and his wages are off the books, the 20-time English league champions will look to bring in a Premier League-proven option.

Crysencio Summerville is the top name on United’s list, with the Dutchman setting the World Cup alight last month.

Naturally, lots of clubs are now chasing his signature, and a reluctant West Ham might be forced to part ways for £40 million.

However, Turkish outlet TRT Sport have a strange update on this. They have claimed that Galatasaray have joined the race for the 24-year-old.

Galatasaray preparing opening offer for Crysencio Summerville

However, they cannot afford a £40 million splurge, and hence, are preparing a loan offer for the Netherlands international.

“Galatasaray’s transfer list is still being finalized. The club, which may sign a winger during the summer, is evaluating its options. In this regard, the management has added Crysencio Summerville to its shortlist.

“The Dutch footballer is open to leaving West Ham United, the London team relegated from the Premier League. Galatasaray management is considering approaching the English club with a loan option.”

Such an offer might suit the Hammers, who have ambitions of climbing back up to the Premier League at the very first attempt.

West Ham might prefer Gala offer over United’s proposal

In that case, loaning Crysencio Summerville might be the preferred option, and if he excels, the London side will welcome back an in-form player ready for a renewed push in the English top flight.

While West Ham might prefer Gala’s proposal, the winger might have other ideas. He is keen to play Champions League football and is eyeing a switch to Old Trafford.

Now for INEOS to pay the required amount. The delay is mainly due to the uncertainty surrounding Rashford’s future. If United continue to dilly-dally, who knows? They might just miss out on another West Ham player in the same window.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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