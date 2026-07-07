Home » Newcastle transfer boosts Man United hopes of Andrey Santos swoop

Newcastle transfer boosts Man United hopes of Andrey Santos swoop

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Pic of Andrey Santos


Last weekend, news broke that Manchester United had shifted their midfield search to Stamford Bridge, with Andrey Santos firmly in their sights.

Santos is not a new name to United. Last summer, the Red Devils were among the clubs who looked at the midfielder, and it was suggested he be included in Alejandro Garnacho’s deal to join Chelsea. That move, however, turned into a cash arrangement instead.

The Brazilian midfielder is keen to change his fortunes and join a team that will hand him a key role and let him play more.

Andrey Santos battle: Newcastle versus Man United

United can offer him that, but Newcastle United, who have just sold Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur, could also make the same promise.

Indeed, after pocketing £100 million from the Tonali deal, the Magpies would have found it easy to pay £50 million for a replacement.

So if it comes down to meeting the Blues’ asking price, they can do that willingly.

Newcastle transfer will give Santos doubts

However, while they clearly have the means, have they just blown their chances of signing Santos with their latest transfer?

Today, news broke that Ajax midfielder Sean Steur is joining Newcastle, and while relaying the update, Sky Sports noted that Steur “could be a potential replacement for the departed Sandro Tonali.”

So, if Santos thought he would be handed the Tonali role (and minutes) at St James’ Park, this deal will hardly fill him with confidence.

Instead, he will realise that Steur will offer him competition, the very thing he is running away from at Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, United need to capitalise on the fact that they can offer Santos a key role and mean it.

That, plus Champions League football and the excitement of joining something special that Michael Carrick is building at Old Trafford, should convince the Samba Star, who Liam Rosenior dubbed a “world-class” midfielder, that his best move is to Manchester.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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