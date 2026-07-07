Newcastle transfer boosts Man United hopes of Andrey Santos swoop



Last weekend, news broke that Manchester United had shifted their midfield search to Stamford Bridge, with Andrey Santos firmly in their sights.

Santos is not a new name to United. Last summer, the Red Devils were among the clubs who looked at the midfielder, and it was suggested he be included in Alejandro Garnacho’s deal to join Chelsea. That move, however, turned into a cash arrangement instead.

The Brazilian midfielder is keen to change his fortunes and join a team that will hand him a key role and let him play more.

Andrey Santos battle: Newcastle versus Man United

United can offer him that, but Newcastle United, who have just sold Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur, could also make the same promise.

Indeed, after pocketing £100 million from the Tonali deal, the Magpies would have found it easy to pay £50 million for a replacement.

So if it comes down to meeting the Blues’ asking price, they can do that willingly.

Newcastle transfer will give Santos doubts

However, while they clearly have the means, have they just blown their chances of signing Santos with their latest transfer?

Today, news broke that Ajax midfielder Sean Steur is joining Newcastle, and while relaying the update, Sky Sports noted that Steur “could be a potential replacement for the departed Sandro Tonali.”

BREAKING: Newcastle have agreed a fee with Ajax for 18-year-old midfielder Sean Steur 🚨 They are set to pay £20m + £3m bonuses for the wonder kid, who could be a potential replacement for the departed Sandro Tonali. pic.twitter.com/wVw6Y8JBbT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 7, 2026

So, if Santos thought he would be handed the Tonali role (and minutes) at St James’ Park, this deal will hardly fill him with confidence.

Instead, he will realise that Steur will offer him competition, the very thing he is running away from at Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, United need to capitalise on the fact that they can offer Santos a key role and mean it.

That, plus Champions League football and the excitement of joining something special that Michael Carrick is building at Old Trafford, should convince the Samba Star, who Liam Rosenior dubbed a “world-class” midfielder, that his best move is to Manchester.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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