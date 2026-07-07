Alex Scott: United handed major boost in pursuit of Bournemouth star

Alex Scott is the latest midfielder to have climbed up to the top of Manchester United’s transfer wishlist.

At the start of the summer, United considered Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes their preferred targets.

However, INEOS refused to go out of their way to meet Nottingham Forest and West Ham’s demands, paving the way for Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur to get their hands on their desired midfielders.

Now, the club has stepped up their interest in another Premier League-proven midfielder.

Alex Scott rejects Bournemouth offers

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are weighing up a move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

It is claimed midfield remains the number one priority at Old Trafford, and Scott has big admirers at the club.

Scott’s unique blend of technical ability and tenacity has made him one of the most crucial players at the south coast club. Apart from United, Arsenal also appreciate his profile.

It is understood Bournemouth are “insistent” that the Englishman is not for sale this summer and are attempting to tie him down to an extended contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2028.

However, Scott has reportedly turned down Bournemouth’s renewal offers.

This development should give encouragement to United to advance their pursuit of the midfielder who was once called an “unbelievable player” by former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

It has been previously reported by The Athletic that Scott wants to move to Old Trafford.

Internal discussions ongoing for Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni

Last week, Fabrizio Romano claimed that “internally” United consider Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni as “fantastic” options.

Alex Scott Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 37 Minutes per game 77 Touches 54.2 Key passes 0.8 Accurate passes 31.9 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 1.6 Goals and assists 4

Source: Sofascore

Tchouameni appears to be a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro, having impressed with his dominant presence in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Scott offers creativity and intensity. The 22-year-old possesses exceptional ball control and is a strong dribbler, who has been previously labelled “Guernsey Grealish”.

Both the experienced Frenchman and the highly rated Englishman have the skill sets to partner Kobbie Mainoo or play alongside each other in a Michael Carrick’s double pivot.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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