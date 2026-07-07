Aurelien Tchouameni: Man United plan to go all out for Real Madrid star

Manchester United are prepared to go all out to sign Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report from Spain.

Dream Target

The Red Devils’ focus is on rebuilding their midfield this summer, with Casemiro having left on a free transfer to join Inter Miami and Manuel Ugarte likely ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.

This situation leaves Kobbie Mainoo as the sole option in Michael Carrick’s engine room, though a £39 million deal for Atalanta dynamo Ederson has already been agreed, pending the Brazilian passing a medical.

Elliot Anderson was considered the prime target heading into the window, only for Nottingham Forest’s exorbitant demands to force United to cede control of the race to Manchester City. It was a similar case with Mateus Fernandes as well, with Tottenham Hotspur hijacking a deal for the Portuguese starlet.

But Tchouameni is a class above any of the other options on United’s wish list, as evidenced by his wealth of experience at the elite level of club and international football. Yet to enter his prime, he has already racked up nine trophies in an already impressive career.

The 26-year-old France international is widely considered the “dream signing” at Old Trafford, as INEOS face the unenviable task of finding a midfielder capable of succeeding Casemiro. However, having already excelled at that task in the Spanish capital, Tchouameni ticks every box.

United prepare to strike

Real Madrid are not actively looking to sell Tchouameni, nor is the Frenchman wanting to leave. In fact, he is understood to be happy at the Santiago Bernabeu and keen to establish his place under new manager Jose Mourinho.

However, Los Blancos want to add more playmaking ability to their midfield, with Enzo Fernandez and Rodri two targets in their crosshairs. In order to fund a pursuit for either, they would likely need to sell an existing member of their cohort.

Out of the options Mourinho is understood to be willing to sacrifice, Tchouameni is the one who would command the biggest fee by far. This has led to optimism at Old Trafford that a blockbuster deal could be struck this summer, with exploratory talks already held with the player’s camp.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims United are believed to be “prepared to offer a substantial sum, over €100 million, to sign him.” This would equate to a price in excess of £85m, which means it is likely to surpass the £89m fee paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

One potential obstacle, however, is Tchouameni’s salary in Madrid. Fabrizio Romano reveals INEOS have communicated that he would need to accept a different wage structure in order to complete a switch to Old Trafford.

Final Thoughts

Given the dearth of top-quality midfielders still available on the market this summer, a record-breaking pursuit of Tchouameni is one which could prove a bargain in the long run. The Champions League-winning enforcer possesses a unique blend of physical and technical gifts, making him the ideal partner in crime for Mainoo. INEOS should go all out if there is even the slightest chance of landing him, which is exactly what Wilcox and co. appear ready to do.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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