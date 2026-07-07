Home » Liverpool steal march on Man United in race for Kaishu Sano

Liverpool steal march on Man United in race for Kaishu Sano

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Pic of Kaishu Sano


Manchester United’s pursuit of Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano is reportedly under serious risk due to bitter rivals Liverpool.

Sano interest

Having wrapped up a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, United have now shifted their attention to other midfield targets as Michael Carrick’s side look ahead to next season.

United missed out on top targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, who have sealed moves to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. United have consequently been forced to cast a wider net, and this search has led them to Sano.

A tireless, energetic presence in midfield with impressive technical ability, Sano’s future at Mainz remains unclear despite having two years to run on his contract.

He raised his stock in the World Cup as he impressed for Japan before their elimination at the hands of a Brazil team that featured Matheus Cunha and Casemiro. Sano announced himself in spectacular fashion, driving forward on a powerful run past Casemiro before applying a composed finish to beat Alisson and give Japan the lead.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Liverpool are also eyeing the 25-year-old. Now, FussballDaten have given an update on the player’s situation.

Sano update

FussballDaten say that heavyweights from the Premier League and Bundesliga are applying “high pressure” to secure Sano’s signature.

Mainz will not let him go for cheap and are demanding €50-60 million. Offers below this range will not be entertained.

It’s understood that Liverpool are now considered to be in pole position for Sano. They have the “most concrete” and “serious interest” in the player.

The Merseyside outfit have already made contact with Sano’s representatives to explore personal terms and his wage demands. Liverpool are also prepared to advance the transfer with an offer to Mainz.

FussballDaten further say, “Manchester United want to address their structural lack of toughness in midfield by signing Sano, while Arsenal want to integrate this passing dynamo into their tactical system to suit their manager’s philosophy.”

“Both clubs are intensively analysing the player’s World Cup data through their scouting departments.”

Borussia Dortmund are the club from Germany’s top flight who are pushing the hardest for Sano. It is unclear whether United will intensify their interest in Sano but his other suitors appear to be moving with purpose.

Featured Image David Ramos via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Alex Scott: Chelsea’s plot for Man United’s main...

Alex Scott: United handed major boost in pursuit...

Johan Manzambi: Newcastle set to strike first for...

Why Altay Bayindir holds key to Man United’s...

Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid make bold decision amid...

Tchouameni, Scott, Nmecha: Man United’s midfield transfer plans...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.