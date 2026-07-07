Liverpool steal march on Man United in race for Kaishu Sano



Manchester United’s pursuit of Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano is reportedly under serious risk due to bitter rivals Liverpool.

Sano interest

Having wrapped up a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, United have now shifted their attention to other midfield targets as Michael Carrick’s side look ahead to next season.

United missed out on top targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, who have sealed moves to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. United have consequently been forced to cast a wider net, and this search has led them to Sano.

A tireless, energetic presence in midfield with impressive technical ability, Sano’s future at Mainz remains unclear despite having two years to run on his contract.

He raised his stock in the World Cup as he impressed for Japan before their elimination at the hands of a Brazil team that featured Matheus Cunha and Casemiro. Sano announced himself in spectacular fashion, driving forward on a powerful run past Casemiro before applying a composed finish to beat Alisson and give Japan the lead.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Liverpool are also eyeing the 25-year-old. Now, FussballDaten have given an update on the player’s situation.

Sano update

FussballDaten say that heavyweights from the Premier League and Bundesliga are applying “high pressure” to secure Sano’s signature.

Mainz will not let him go for cheap and are demanding €50-60 million. Offers below this range will not be entertained.

It’s understood that Liverpool are now considered to be in pole position for Sano. They have the “most concrete” and “serious interest” in the player.

The Merseyside outfit have already made contact with Sano’s representatives to explore personal terms and his wage demands. Liverpool are also prepared to advance the transfer with an offer to Mainz.

FussballDaten further say, “Manchester United want to address their structural lack of toughness in midfield by signing Sano, while Arsenal want to integrate this passing dynamo into their tactical system to suit their manager’s philosophy.”

“Both clubs are intensively analysing the player’s World Cup data through their scouting departments.”

Borussia Dortmund are the club from Germany’s top flight who are pushing the hardest for Sano. It is unclear whether United will intensify their interest in Sano but his other suitors appear to be moving with purpose.

Featured Image David Ramos via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social