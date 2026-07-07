Carlos Baleba: Galatasaray’s plot for Man United target explained

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild has suffered a series of setbacks after the club was priced out of deals for their prime targets, leading to options lower down the list being explored – including Carlos Baleba.

Dreaming of the Theatre of Dreams

The Red Devils explored a deal to sign Baleba last year, only for Brighton & Hove Albion to refuse to entertain the 22-year-old midfielder’s exit from the south coast.

It is understood it would have required a major bid, potentially worth as much as £100 million, to soften the Seagulls’ stance. Valuing him around the £75m mark, United withdrew their interest.

However, INEOS had received the green light from the player’s camp, agreeing personal terms over a switch he is believed to consider a ‘dream’ move. With much of the legwork already done, United have maintained dialogue in case of revisiting a move this summer.

But a combination of a dramatic downturn in form and the emergence of other standout midfielders elsewhere in England led the Cameroon international to fall down the ranks at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano states Baleba remains “super keen” to become a Red Devil, though this enthusiasm has cooled on the club’s side: “He would be super keen on joining Manchester United, but, at the moment, Utd have not returned with an approach or a proposal to Brighton. So, at the moment, the Baleba topic, I think, it’s a little bit cold.”

Yet Theatre of Red reveals he “retains his admirers at M16”. This decision is supported by “months of analysis and data-driven material” from the recruitment department.

With pursuits of targets like Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes having failed, and alternatives such as Alex Scott or Aurélien Tchouaméni looking increasingly unlikely, United could yet opt to reignite their interest in Baleba – but they face serious competition if they do.

Galatasaray prepare to strike

Turkish outlet Fotomac claims Galatasaray are “preparing to make a lucrative offer” for Baleba, with a “considerable budget” set aside to secure his signature.

Fresh from securing a record-equalling fourth Süper Lig title in a row, the Yellow-Reds are looking to sign big-name players from Europe’s top leagues. There has even been talk of a blockbuster raid for Bruno Fernandes, even if the United captain would have no interest in a switch to Istanbul.

The report states Galatasaray are exploring a loan with a buy-clause worth £43 million included. This would be immediately rejected by Brighton, however, with Theatre of Red claiming the Seagulls “remain bullish in receiving a mammoth fee” for Baleba.

Fotomac confirms United are still “closely following” the former LOSC Lille star, setting up the potential of a clash between the two clubs. It also noted the player is “keen to play in the Champions League”, potentially strengthening Galatasaray’s hand.

But the Turkish side would pose little challenge to the Red Devils should they decide to re-enter negotiations for Baleba. The Theatre of Dreams is his dream move after all, and that is something no other club can compete with.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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