Danilo: Man United risk missing out on cut-price deal for Brazilian star



Botafogo’s plan was to sell Danilo at a premium after the World Cup, but a quiet tournament for the midfielder may have changed that.

They had hoped he would continue his resurgence, dazzling on the world stage and showing what a complete midfielder he is. However, he could not do that with only 44 minutes in Brazil’s World Cup run.

Reinvention

Originally profiled as a defensive midfielder when he arrived in England at Nottingham Forest, the Samba star has since proven, over the past year, that he is a jack of all trades at the centre of the park.

He is not just defensively sound; he can impact attacking play just as effectively.

Certainly, a return home from Forest after a serious injury gave him the chance to reinvent himself.

Seven goals and two assists in his last twelve games, combined with his high work rate and precise passing, have convinced many that a return to Europe would suit him perfectly.

Available at a bargain

The other day, United were alerted that Danilo was not going to command a premium fee after all.

His game time struggles at the World Cup have made it hard for the Brazilian side to justify his £34 million asking price, with suggestions now emerging that he could go for considerably less.

Newcastle enter Danilo Santos race

However, before INEOS could approach Botafogo and strike a bargain deal for the 25-year-old, Newcastle are now trying to beat them to the midfield dynamo.

Globo report: “Newcastle have inquired about signing Danilo from Botafogo, identifying the midfielder as their main option to replace Bruno Guimarães should the Brazilian leave the English club.”

They explain: “Newcastle’s interest is among the most consistent approaches received by Danilo’s representatives.”

Time to act

If Danilo is a midfielder INEOS feel is perfect for Michael Carrick‘s project, they need to act now.

Newcastle may have no choice but to sell Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal; his head has been turned, and there is nothing they can do about it.

Their desperation once he leaves will make them fierce competitors for the Danilo deal.

So, before they can turn to the former Premier League star, the Red Devils should already have made the necessary moves to get him on board.

The way he breaks up opponents’ attacks, distributes the ball efficiently, and possesses a natural knack for scoring important goals, Danilo is surely Casemiro 2.0.

Featured image Michael Owens via Getty Images

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