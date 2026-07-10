“Deal off”: Fabrizio Romano confirms Ederson to Man United has collapsed



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Ederson’s move to Manchester United is now completely off and will no longer be happening.

Speculation

Heading into the summer transfer window, it became apparently clear that United were prioritising midfield reinforcements.

United identified Ederson as a priority target and moved with speed to secure his signing. The club agreed a fee with Atalanta. It’s understood that United and Atalanta shook hands at the £35m mark.

He was due to have his medical in June but these plans were shelved due to his shock late call-up to the Brazil national team.

The removal of Brazil from the competition by Norway enabled Ederson to proceed with his medical evaluation. Nevertheless, unconfirmed reports soon arose regarding potential irregularities in his physical condition, leading to plans for a more detailed follow-up assessment.

Now, Romano has revealed that United have made a U-turn and will no longer sign the player.

Transfer off

According to Romano on X, “EXCL: Éderson to Manchester United, deal OFF and considered as collapsed as Man Utd informed Atalanta.”

“Atalanta believe Éderson is 100% fit and will welcome the midfielder back as part of their squad, as Man United changed their plans.”

“Éderson won’t join #MUFC.”

🚨⚠️ EXCL: Éderson to Manchester United, deal OFF and considered as collapsed as Man Utd informed Atalanta. Atalanta believe Éderson is 100% fit and will welcome the midfielder back as part of their squad, as Man United changed their plans. Éderson won’t join #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/8e5YD25BEC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2026

This has also been confirmed by the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio who writes, “Ederson will not play for Manchester United.”

“The Brazilian, fresh from Brazil’s World Cup elimination, underwent further medical checks today, but the Red Devils have decided not to proceed with the deal.”

“Manchester United recently informed Atalanta that they are not continuing.”

United are close to completing the transfer of Andrey Santos from Chelsea. Santos passed his medical and an official announcement is imminent.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

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