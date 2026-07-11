Newcastle poised to hand Ederson Premier League lifeline after Man United collapse



Ederson should have been Manchester United’s first summer signing, with all agreements over his transfer sealed at the start of June.

Only the medical examinations remained before the deal could be confirmed. Yet, at the last moment, the move now risks collapsing.

The suggestion is that the transfer may not go through, as fresh concerns have emerged regarding his fitness.

What’s the issue with Ederson?

The big issue is the meniscus injury he suffered during the 2025/26 season, between late August and late September. That setback sidelined him for around a month, forcing him to miss six matches.

Meniscus problems are a worry for clubs, as they often signal long-term knee issues. And under the relentless demands and high-intensity schedule of the Premier League, such injuries can quickly resurface.

Newcastle see opportunity

While United are ready to abandon this deal and shift focus elsewhere, their hesitation may have opened the door for a Premier League rival: Newcastle United.

According to Sport Mediaset, “Atalanta will try to offer a renewal for his contract, which expires in 2027, and Newcastle are ready to make an offer to bring him to the Premier League.”

It would be a shocking twist if Newcastle United swooped in and secured Ederson, disregarding the concerns that caused United to stall.

Given the mass midfield exodus at Newcastle, with Sandro Tonali already gone and Bruno Guimaraes tipped for an Arsenal switch, Ederson could become a key piece in their midfield rebuild.

Hostile “reunions”

Next season could feel oddly hostile for United, who may end up facing several of their top midfield targets in rival colours. Elliot Anderson, Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Ederson could all line up against them, each eager to prove a point. They would relish showing United what they missed out on, much like Aaron Wan-Bissaka does whenever he faces his former club.

Man United midfield rebuild still on track

Still, belief remains that INEOS, critical as they have been about recruitment, will strike deals that vindicate their caution. Passing on certain transfers may yet prove wise.

Andrey Santos already looks a brilliant addition to United’s engine room. Two more solid midfield signings should hand Michael Carrick the reliable core he needs to drive his resurgence project.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

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