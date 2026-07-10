Ederson: United deny Fabrizio Romano’s claims on failed medical



Mystery continues to shroud the future of Ederson amid contrasting reports surrounding his medical with Manchester United.

The Red Devils wrapped up a deal for the Brazilian early on in the window, and the expectation was that an announcement would be made very soon.

However, the Atalanta ace got called up by the Brazilian national team for the World Cup and that further delayed the process.

The midfielder did go through a medical in the United States, but United were not too pleased with the result and decided to bring the Brazil international to England for a thorough medical.

Ederson failed his medical

The entire procedure lasted two days and news broke on Friday that the 27-year-old failed his medical with a long-term knee injury to blame.

#mufc stressing processes ongoing for three possible signings (Ederson, Santos and Darlow) and that it’s not accurate that the Ederson deal is off. Clearly a great degree of doubt about it, at the very least, though. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 10, 2026

Fabrizio Romano and sources back in Italy have claimed that Atalanta have been made aware of the results and the Bergamo-based side are willing to welcome back their star.

https://twitter.com/DiMarzio/status/2075650042791071773

But United sources continue to deny these claims. As reported by The Sun, talkSPORT and The Manchester Evening News, a definitive call is yet to be taken.

As per Samuel Luckhurst, “Manchester United stressing processes ongoing for three possible signings (Ederson, Santos and Darlow) and that it’s not accurate that the Ederson deal is off. Clearly a great degree of doubt about it, at the very least, though.”

United sources debunk those claims

Alex Crook further added, “MUFC sources denying Ederson deal is off. Let’s see.”

#MUFC sources denying Ederson deal is off. Let's see. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 10, 2026

According to The MEN, “Manchester United have denied claims they have reversed their decision to sign Ederson. The club do not consider the move to be off.”

Whether this is due to a medical issue or whether the signing of Andrey Santos now means there is no use for Ederson will only become clearer with time.

The 20-time English league champions have so far missed out on moves for Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

Michael Carrick will still want at least two new names as he seeks to revamp the team’s engine room.

Feature image Simone Arveda via Getty Images

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