Senne Lammens set for the David Beckham treatment from United



It has been a World Cup to forget for a few Manchester United players, and the club is expected to provide support to one of their own.

Senne Lammens, who had mainly been a spectator until the quarter-finals, was called into action for Belgium following an injury to Thibaut Courtois.

United fans must have been buzzing to see their No.1 finally see some action following his impressive debut campaign at Old Trafford.

However, it turned out to be a nightmare for the 24-year-old, as his mistake allowed Mikel Merino to score Spain’s winner late in the game.

Senne Lammens endured a nightmare cameo vs Spain

Anticipating a major backlash against the Belgian goalkeeper, United are set to offer their full support to Senne Lammens once he returns to Manchester.

The club’s leadership group, which includes Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes, have also been asked to reach out to him to show their support.

Fernandes is no stranger to vitriolic abuse, having suffered plenty as Portugal exited the tournament, which forced the United skipper to shut down comments on his social media posts. His words will provide valuable help.

The Sun‘s report added, “MANCHESTER UNITED will offer Senne Lammens support following his World Cup clanger. Lammens’ club teammates are expected to reach out as he prepares to bounce back before a more demanding schedule this season.

United to offer their full support

“The young keeper will be backed by a robust club support network when he reports for pre-season in three weeks. United’s leadership group—including skipper Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, and fellow keeper Tom Heaton—are set to rally around him.”

The 20-time English league champions are no strangers to backlash against their stars following World Cups; just ask David Beckham and Wayne Rooney.

The former United No. 7 was sent off in the 1998 World Cup, with his effigies burnt all across England. United stood by their superstar and eventually won the treble that fateful season thanks to the midfielder’s contributions.

United are no strangers to World Cup fallouts

Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo were both involved in a bust-up at the 2006 World Cup that saw the Englishman receive a red card. However, Sir Alex Ferguson ensured no bad blood spilt into the United dressing room as the Old Trafford side clinched yet another Premier League title.

Michael Carrick will hope his United stars can rally around each other, create a sort of siege mentality this time around, and ensure a successful season for the club, exorcising their World Cup ghosts in the process.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social