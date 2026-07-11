Radek Vitek: Why Celtic are targeting Man United goalkeeper

After striking gold with Senne Lammens last summer, Manchester United now face losing their other highly rated young goalkeeper, as Radek Vitek is attracting attention from a host of clubs, with Celtic reportedly joining the race.

Rising through the ranks

Vitek, 22, joined Manchester United as a 16-year-old prospect from Czech side SK Sigma Olomouc, quickly rising through the ranks at Old Trafford with a series of impressive performances.

Once the Vsetin native was ready for his first taste of senior football, a loan was agreed with Accrington Stanley. This was then followed by similar spells with Blau-Weiß Linz in Austria and, last season, Bristol City.

Vitek shone for the Robins, having initially been signed as a back-up to Max O’Leary, the long-term No.1 who had suffered a serious ankle injury during pre-season last summer.

The fact that O’Leary left Ashton Gate six months after Vitek’s arrival is a testament to how impressive the Czech under-20 international has been between the sticks for his adopted side. The 6’6″ giant easily adapted to the direct and physical nature of Championship football, producing a series of eye-catching displays which immediately endeared him to Bristol City fans.

This sentiment is shared by the South West side, with Vitek scooping up a hat-trick of awards at the end of the campaign as he won the Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

Celtic join the race

Despite this stellar form, Vitek is set to leave Manchester United this summer, either on loan or via a transfer, because he wants to play regular first-team football.

The equally effective performances of Lammens as the No.1 leave no room for a young and ambitious No.2. With Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both set to depart, United have already lined up the Belgian’s new back-up by agreeing a free transfer for Wales international Karl Darlow.

Tom Heaton put pen to paper on a new contract last month to maintain his position as third-choice, having struck up an excellent relationship with Lammens. The English veteran is understood to be an important figure in the dressing room.

The queue in goal has therefore left Vitek intent on departing, though no decision has been taken as to whether it will be permanent or temporary. But this has not stopped a host of clubs expressing interest, including Bristol City, who are desperate for him to return, Premier League newcomers Hull City and Scottish giants Rangers.

The other half of Glasgow has also now entered the race, however, with Celtic having entered the red-hot race, according to Football Insider. The Hoops, fresh from securing their 56th Scottish league title, are in the market for a new goalkeeper, as manager Martin O’Neill has publicly confirmed.

With two years remaining on Vitek’s deal at Old Trafford, Celtic are hoping United choose to cash in this summer. The report states he is “expected to be sold this summer”, though it notes it will not be an easy task to bring him to Celtic Park.

As an academy graduate, Vitek’s sale would constitute ‘pure profit’ from a PSR perspective, making any transfer fee received a major boost to United’s budget.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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