Andrey Santos pre-season training plan emerges



While Manchester United are yet to officially announce Andrey Santos as their first signing of the summer, the Brazilian has reportedly already got down to business.

INEOS concluded a deal for the Brazilian in rapid time, with the co-owners delighted with the price they paid Chelsea, considering the 22-year-old’s incredible potential.

It has been well known that the Red Devils have been in the market for Casemiro’s successor. While Ederson was recommended to the club by the outgoing midfielder, the Brazilian national team reportedly feel differently.

Coaches in Brazil have indicated that the new United No. 17 is the ideal replacement for the five-time Champions League winner, which is great news for United.

Andrey Santos in United training

After passing his medical, the former Vasco da Gama ace was at Carrington on Friday to put pen to paper on his new United contract.

He also met his new head coach, Michael Carrick, while completing media duties ahead of a formal announcement by the club.

🔴 Andrey Santos, who just joined Manchester United, was present at the training ground this morning, even though it hasn’t been made official yet. 🇧🇷 However, he didn't take part in today's session. He will start training with the team on Monday. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8PNRFQigPP — Djamel 🇵🇸 (@Djaameel_) July 11, 2026

Now, Djamel, a reliable source on social media, has claimed that Andrey Santos was present on the training ground at Carrington on Saturday.

He did not officially begin training but will do so from Monday. In all likelihood, he was there for photos and to meet several of his new teammates, who have already begun pre-season preparations.

Andrey Santos training plan emerges

“Andrey Santos, who just joined Manchester United, was present at the training ground this morning, even though it hasn’t been made official yet.

“However, he didn’t take part in today’s session. He will start training with the team on Monday,” Djamel wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

With the Ederson deal not panning out, despite what the English media are claiming, Michael Carrick still needs at least two more signings in order to revamp the engine room.

Manu Kone and Joao Gomes are the new names linked with a switch to Old Trafford, while Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba also remain on United’s radar.

Feature image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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