Lisandro Martinez helps Argentina reach World Cup semi-final

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has reached the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following Argentina’s dramatic 3-1 win over Switzerland on Saturday, 11 July. The left-footed defender has been indispensable for the reigning champions at this summer’s spectacle, featuring in five of the six games so far.

Martinez has been relatively injury-free this year and played a major role in the Red Devils’ march to third place in the Premier League table last season. The Butcher suffered an ACL injury in February last year, which kept him out for almost the entire first half of the 2025/26 campaign.

However, the Argentine was outstanding for the English giants after his return in November and has continued that run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He helped La Albiceleste keep clean sheets in the first two group stage games before being rested for the third match against Jordan.

Martinez was outstanding in the 3-2 win over Cabo Verde and assured against Egypt in that remarkable 3-2 comeback victory. The United man understandably retained his place in the starting XI against Switzerland, as Lionel Scaloni named an unchanged starting XI for the tie.

Argentina secure another gritty win

Switzerland started the game stronger, but it was Argentina who took the lead in the 10th minute through Alexis Mac Allister. The European nation, however, refused to back down and continued to pile the pressure on reigning champions’ defence.

Their perseverance finally paid off in the 67th minute when Dan Ndoye equalised, but disaster struck five minutes later when Breel Embolo received his second yellow card for simulation. Nevertheless, the Nati took the South American giants into extra time, and even kept them at bay in the first half.

Their spirit, though, was finally broken in the 112th minute when Julian Alvarez scored a spectacular goal to send his team ahead once again. Lautaro Martinez, who had replaced Rodrigo De Paul in the 85th minute, then scored in the first minute of injury time to seal the deal for La Albiceleste.

The reigning champions have now set up a semi-final against England at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, 15 July. Lisandro Martinez, meanwhile, has once again shown why he remains central to United’s plans next season.

Another assured outing from Martinez

Martinez has made a habit of being heavily involved in Argentina’s games, and it was no different against Switzerland either. The Butcher registered 97 touches of the ball, with only Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi managing more, and attempted 77 passes with an 84% passing accuracy.

He attempted seven long balls, although only one found its intended target, but displayed some impressive footwork during the game. The Argentine won nine of his 12 duels but lost the ball 12 times.

Martinez was once again assured at the back, registering two clearances, four tackles and one interception. The Butcher also made a spectacular last-man tackle, although the opposition ended up being offside. Meanwhile, he was not dribbled past even once in the entire game.

While the United defender has been decisive in the final third as well in recent times, he did not register any key passes in the game. However, the player did manage a shot on target, a stunning acrobatic attempt, and also completed three dribbles, joint-most in the match alongside Messi.

Lisandro Martinez Stats vs Switzerland

Metric Value Shots on Target 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.12 Shots off Target 1 Shots Blocked 0 Dribbles (Successful) 3 (3) Clearances 3 Blocked Shots (Def.) 0 Interceptions 1 Tackles (Won) 4 Dribbled Past 0 Touches 97 Accurate Passes 65/77 Pass % 84% Key Passes 0 Crosses (Acc.) - Long Balls (Acc.) 7 (1) Duels (Won) 12 (9) Ground Duels (Won) 10 (8) Aerial Duels (Won) 2 (1) Possession Lost 12 Fouls 2 Was Fouled 2 Offsides -

Final Thoughts

Martinez is proving once again what an invaluable asset he can be for United in the years ahead. While his fitness remains a concern, INEOS should consider opening contract renewal talks, given that the Argentine has entered the final year of his contract.

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images

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