Manu Kone: AS Roma inform United of Frenchman’s new asking price



In all probability, Manchester United have missed out on another midfield signing.

Andrey Santos has already put pen to paper, but Ederson, who was the Red Devils’ first capture of the summer window, is unlikely to join.

There is still no clarity from the club’s side, but Italian media have made it clear that the Brazilian is set to return to Atalanta.

The 27-year-old now joins the likes of Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, and Mateus Fernandes on the list of midfielders whom United have failed to sign in this window.

Manu Kone, United’s new top midfield target

INEOS are wasting little time and have cast their net far and wide in order to acquire their next midfielder.

Bournemouth continue to play hardball over the future of Alex Scott. As a result, the 20-time English league champions are back to shopping in Serie A.

AS Roma’s Manu Kone has emerged as a top target, with plenty of outlets claiming a bid of around £43 million will be enough to seal the deal.

However, Corriere dello Sport have made it clear that Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini is a big fan of the Frenchman and there is no chance the 25-year-old will leave for only £43 million.

Manu Kone sees his asking price rise

Discussions will only start from £47 million, and United have been informed of the Giallorossi’s stance.

“Rumors continue to swirl in England about Manchester United’s interest in Koné, who played a remarkable performance against Morocco and is now a key player for France.

“Having abandoned the Ederson option, the English club are keen to make a strong bid for the Giallorossi player, considered a perfect fit for Premier League football.

“Roma’s position, however, is crystal clear: €50 million isn’t enough to convince Gasp to part with him. No less than €55 million will do. Interested clubs have been notified.”

United have been informed

Given the form shown by Manu Kone for the French national team during the ongoing World Cup, Roma’s stance is justified.

Even the new valuation should not pose too much of a problem for the Old Trafford side. Now, the ball is in INEOS’ court.

The longer they wait, the greater the chance of the former Borussia Mönchengladbach ace’s price rising, with multiple teams ready to enter the fray.

Interestingly, INEOS have Joao Gomes as an alternative in case Roma pull any late tricks. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who United add to their midfield roster following Santos.

Feature image Paolo Bruno via Getty Images

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