Marcus Rashford: What United star plans to do after the World Cup

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is enduring a summer to forget so far.

Despite his impressive return of 14 goals and 14 assists, Barcelona decided against signing Rashford on a permanent basis. Instead, they chose to spend heavily on securing Anthony Gordon’s services.

Thomas Tuchel has also shown more trust in Gordon over Rashford for England at the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford to hold talks with Michael Carrick

Marcus Rashford is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford ahead of next season, as he left Manchester United at the start of 2025 following a breakdown in the relationship between him and the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marcus Rashford will hold direct talks with Michael Carrick after the World Cup ends. The England international has already confirmed to United that he is available for pre-season.

“Rashford will start pre-season with Man United and then if there is a proposal on the table, Rashford and United will consider that,” Romano added.

Described as “unstoppable” by former United boss Erik ten Hag, the 28-year-old has one goal to his name in four World Cup appearances in North America.

A separate report from The Guardian suggested that United’s preference would be to ease their wage bill by offloading the Englishman.

It is believed Rashford currently takes home about £17.5 million a year, but there is a “lack of requisite suitors for him.”

Manchester United interested in Crysencio Summerville

United, meanwhile, are keen to strengthen their left flank this summer and have shown strong interest in West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville.

Earlier this month, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that United have opened talks with West Ham over a potential deal for Summerville.

However, any bid for the explosive Dutchman or another attacker could reportedly be contingent on Rashford being sold.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social