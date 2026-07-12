Mason Mount set for brand new role under Michael Carrick



Manchester United star Mason Mount is reportedly poised to be used in a new role by Michael Carrick ahead of next season.

Midfield overhaul

United are in the process of overhauling their midfield as they prepare to play in the Champions League and potentially mount a title charge.

Casemiro has already left following the expiry of his contract. The five-time Champions League winner is expected to join David Beckham’s Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Manuel Ugarte is currently dealing with an ACL injury which he suffered while playing for Uruguay before their World Cup elimination. Ugarte, who was earmarked to be sold, is expected to be out for several months.

This leaves Kobbie Mainoo as the only senior and fit central midfielder on the club’s books. While England are faring well at the World Cup, Mainoo has yet to get a taste of the action. He, alongside Ivan Toney of the Saudi Pro League and late call-up Trevoh Chalobah, are the only players yet to feature for the Three Lions.

United agreed a fee with Chelsea for Andrey Santos, whose official announcement is imminent. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Santos will wear the number 17 shirt at Old Trafford.

Then there is the drama involving Ederson. United struck an agreement with Atalanta for Ederson, but the deal getting over the line was subject to him passing his medical. Reports surfaced hinting at a possible underlying problem, prompting the need for a more thorough examination of the situation.

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano revealed that United have pulled the plug on the transfer. Ederson has since left the UK and is said to be disappointed with how events unfolded.

United are still eyeing midfield reinforcements, with the likes of Ayyoub Bouaddi, Manu Kone, Adam Wharton, Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba all believed to be on their radar.

Now, Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun reveals that Mount is set to be deployed a little differently under Carrick, who has a distinct plan for him.

Fresh role

Luckhurst writes, “MASON MOUNT is prepared to occupy a deeper role at Manchester United to ease their midfield crisis.”

“Mount’s positive impact towards the end of last season has effectively safeguarded his future and United head coach Michael Carrick values his work rate and versatility.”

It’s understood that with Mainoo enjoying an extended break from the club, Mount looks likely to be handed the starting midfield role when United’s pre-season fixtures kick off.

Mount made 23 Premier League appearances in the 2025/26 season. He contributed three goals in that period.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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