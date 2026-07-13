Christ Inao Oulai: United in contact for Ivory Coast midfield jewel

Manchester United are moving at a remarkable pace to overhaul their midfield this summer.

In the space of the past few days, United have announced the arrival of Andrey Santos, abandoned their deal with Atalanta for Ederson, and triggered the release clause of Aston Villa midfield engine Youri Tielemans.

However, INEOS are still looking to bring in another midfielder and have set their sights on one of the World Cup’s breakout stars.

Manchester United enquire about Inao Oulai

Christ Inao Oulai was at the heart of most things that were good about the Ivory Coast in North America.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Trabzonspor at club level, made four appearances at the World Cup and impressed with his work both in and out of possession.

Oulai’s performances on the biggest stage have landed him on the radar of several clubs this summer. Everton, in particular, are thought to be one of his strongest suitors.

However, according to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, “even Manchester United” have made enquiries for the Ivory Coast international.

United’s interest in Oulai is not based solely on his World Cup performances. In December of last year, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the Red Devils held discussions with his representatives.

Inao Oulai has been compared to Andres Iniesta

Oulai is a dynamic midfielder who keeps the ball incredibly well and is industrious out of possession.

“Compared by some observers to Andrés Iniesta for his ability to break lines, the Yopougon native has demonstrated that he can single-handedly change the tempo of a match,” AfricaFoot claimed earlier this month while covering African “revelations” at the World Cup.

Morocco midfield gem Ayyoub Bouaddi was another standout young midfielder in North America.

A separate report claimed that United have been following the Lille talent “since the start of the season and at the World Cup.”

Featured image Al Bello via Getty Images

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