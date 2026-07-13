Neco Williams’ stance on potential Man United move revealed

Manchester United have received some optimistic news in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams. The Red Devils remain on the hunt for a new left-back as part of succession plans for Luke Shaw.

The Englishman is currently the club’s longest-serving player and is also coming off an impressive campaign. Shaw started all 38 league games in the 2025/26 season, and became only the fifth United player to do so in the Premier League era.

However, he recently turned 31 and also has a history of niggling injuries. INEOS, as such, are keen to bolster the position before the start of the new season.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United have identified Williams as an option for the job this summer.

Proven in the Premier League

INEOS have focused heavily on Premier League-proven targets in recent times, and the trend has continued with their acquisition of Andrey Santos from Chelsea. Williams’ experience in the English top flight, as such, makes him the ideal target to eventually fill Shaw’s boots at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Welshman rose through the ranks at Anfield, but failed to secure a regular run with the senior side. He left Liverpool in 2022 to move to Nottingham Forest permanently, and has since turned into one of the finest in his position in the league.

Williams has made 142 appearances in the Premier League to date, and has registered four goals and eight assists.

Neco Williams Premier League stats

Statistic Value Appearances (Sub) 142 (34) Goals 4 Assists 8 Expected Goals (xG) 6.68 Expected Assists (xA) 9.13 Touches in the Opposition Box 192 Penalties (Scored) 0 (0) Hit Woodwork 4 Free Kicks (Scored) 5 (5) Crosses (Completed %) 343 (19%) Passes (Completed %) 3,706 (78%) Long Passes (Completed %) 485 (31%) Corners Taken 46 Minutes Played 9,789 Dribbles (Completed %) 214 (46%) Duels Won 730 Aerial Duels Won 136 Total Tackles 338 Interceptions 148 Blocks 50 Red Cards 1 Yellow Cards 26 Fouls 118 Offsides 12 Own Goals 0

Source: Premier League website

Williams’ ability to operate as a full-back and a wing-back, coupled with his attacking instincts, make him a fantastic choice for United. The 25 year old is also capable of operating on either flank, and his relentless running is likely to bode well with Michael Carrick’s tactics. An update on his future has now emerged that will delight Red Devils fans.

Williams open to United move

According to TEAMtalk, Williams is ready to join United this summer. The report states: “Manchester United and Newcastle United have both expressed interest in Nottingham Forest right-back Neco Williams, while Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the Welsh international, TEAMtalk can confirm.”

“Sources close to the player have stated that a move to Manchester United would particularly appeal to Williams, despite his long-standing links with Liverpool after coming through their academy. The 25-year-old is understood to be keen on moving amid interest from the two Premier League clubs, although no formal approaches have yet been made.”

The report, however, insists that Forest are keen to hold on to their prized asset and are already engaged in “constructive” renewal talks. The West Bridgford club are ready to offer Williams a pay hike and are confident that their proposal will be enough to convince the player to continue his stay at the City Ground.

However, the report acknowledges that all could change if any of the Welsh full-back’s suitors arrive at the table with an offer. Williams is under contract with Forest until 2029, so Forest are under no pressure to let him leave.

Final Thoughts

United also have their eyes on Lewis Hall, who has been outstanding for Newcastle United of late. However, prising the 21 year old away from St. James’ Park could be a costly affair and Williams could be a cheaper alternative.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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