Joao Gomes: United’s plan for Wolves star explained as new price is set

Manchester United are ready to ramp up their interest in Joao Gomes as Wolverhampton Wanderers are prepared to accept cut-price offers for their midfield maestro, according to a new report.

Third signing in midfield?

Despite agreeing a £39 million deal with Atalanta for Ederson, Manchester United have pulled the plug on the Brazilian’s move to Old Trafford, instead pivoting towards Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international, who will turn 30 next season, represents a break from the club’s policy under INEOS to target players in the 22-26 age bracket. However, a favourable £35 million release clause for a midfielder with a wealth of experience in the Premier League and Europe has convinced the hierarchy to make an exception.

Tielemans will join Andrey Santos as the second big-money summer signing to arrive in M16 after Chelsea accepted a £50 million proposal for the 22-year-old Brazilian. INEOS are understood to consider the price a bargain in the current market, given Santos’ profile and potential.

But the Red Devils are not done yet, with a plan to add a third midfielder to Michael Carrick’s depleted engine room. The departure of Casemiro has been exacerbated by Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury, which is set to rule the Uruguayan out until well into next year.

Over the weekend, reports from Brazil suggested Manchester United had reignited their interest in Gomes. Alongside Liverpool, the two North West rivals have made fresh contact with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the 25-year-old Rio de Janeiro native, whose switch to Atletico Madrid has stalled.

United ready to strike

Football Insider now offers more insight into Manchester United’s pursuit of Gomes, revealing United are “ready to turn their attention towards a fresh move” for a player who is described as a “long-term target” at Old Trafford.

With Wolverhampton Wanderers having been relegated to the Championship, the Black Country side have made Gomes “available for just £30million”, despite a valuation closer to £40 million earlier in the window when Atletico were sniffing around.

A move to the Metropolitano Stadium fell through, however, as Diego Simeone’s side were unhappy with Gomes’ agent, Jorge Mendes, and his involvement in Bernardo Silva rejecting Atleti in favour of local rivals Real Madrid. Sporting CP captain – another option for United – has been signed instead.

But where Los Colchoneros lost out, the Red Devils want to profit. The report states the 20-time league champions are “hugely keen on the Brazilian, and are hoping to add him to their group alongside Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans, who they now have a ‘verbal agreement’ in place to sign.”

Football Insider confirms there is competition from Anfield, with new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola “looking to bolster his options” in midfield. The British outlet concludes that Gomes has been “linked with a move to Old Trafford in several recent windows, but this could finally be the time where United get their interest over the line.”

Final Thoughts

Having been hailed as a player destined to play for an elite club – “he’s going straight to the top” – by Micah Richards two years ago, this path to the pinnacle of football has been somewhat protracted for Gomes. However, if he seals a switch to the Theatre of Dreams, playing in the Champions League under the tutelage of a former midfield maestro like Michael Carrick, Richards’ prediction will have come to fruition.

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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