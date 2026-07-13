Al-Ahli twist in Mason Greenwood’s Fenerbahce move

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is expected to be on the move this summer, which could prove to be good news for INEOS. The Englishman is coming off an inspired campaign with Marseille, but may have already played his last game at the Stade Velodrome.

Greenwood scored 26 goals and registered 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for the French club last season.

Mason Greenwood Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Ligue 1 32 29 16 7 4 - 2,471' UEFA Champions League 8 8 3 1 1 - 671' Coupe de France 4 4 6 3 1 - 345' Trophée des Champions 1 1 1 - - - 90' Total 45 42 26 11 6 - 3,577'

The 24 year old rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and was once considered the next best thing to come out of Carrington. Unfortunately, off-field issues saw his tenure at the Theatre of Dreams come to an abrupt halt, with the player initially joining Getafe on loan before moving to Marseille permanently in 2024.

Greenwood has since managed to get his career back on track, and recent reports suggest that he is on his way to Fenerbahce. United have a hefty sell-on clause in his deal, and are understandably interested in his situation. However, a fresh twist in their former academy graduate’s future has now emerged.

Al-Ahli want Greenwood

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al-Ahli are preparing to hijack Fenerbahce’s move for Greenwood this summer. In his column for GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs wrote: “Fenerbahce are optimistic on closing a deal to sign Mason Greenwood, GIVEMESPORT understands.”

“However, Saudi side Al-Ahli made a call to explore a hijack on Sunday and have not yet given up hope of changing the player’s mind.”

The report confirms that the Turkish club have “an agreement in principle” with the Ligue 1 giants over a move for the Englishman, believed to be in the region of €40 million. The player has reportedly agreed verbal terms on a contract until 2030, and Fenerbahce are eager to get the deal over the line soon.

However, Jacobs notes that Al-Ahli have been in touch with Greenwood’s representatives to understand the chances of a move. He continues: “Yet on Sunday Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle spoke directly (to) Greenwood to understand if a move to Saudi Arabia was possible.”

“Al-Ahli are prepared to move if given encouragement, but Fenerbahçe are currently favourites to complete the transfer.”

United never considered bringing Greenwood back

Jacobs confirms that United have an approximately 50% sell-on clause in Greenwood’s deal and also have a matching rights clause. However, the journalist was quick to point out that the English giants never considered bringing their former player back to Old Trafford.

He wrote: “Manchester United could have activated a matching-rights clause but never considered doing so. It was made clear to Greenwood in summer 2024 he had no future at Old Trafford and the club’s position on re-signing the striker has not altered two years on.”

“He had also been linked with a return to the Premier League with Tottenham, but any rumours were swiftly put to bed.”

Final Thoughts

United are preparing to invest heavily in the squad this summer and will welcome any funds generated from Greenwood’s sale. As such, Al-Ahli’s interest will delight INEOS, as it would ignite a bidding war for the Englishman and increase his price tag.

Feature image Angel Martinez via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social